- The rising dependency of organizations on information technology and the valuable and sensitive nature of digitally-stored data has raised the stake for cyber attackers whose primary motive is to disrupt economic growth and gain technological advantages by stealing intellectual properties of national defense forces.

- An increase in defense spending primarily for improving the government’s effectiveness, efficiency, and cybersecurity capabilities is anticipated to be the critical factor boosting the implementation of cyber warfare solutions. For instance, according to the SIPRI, in 2019, the world’s military spending amounted to USD 1.92 trillion. By modernizing government IT infrastructure, improving deteriorated facilities, and curbing cyber vulnerabilities, the market is expected to propel.

- DoS attacks, which continue to increase worldwide, are predicted to be leveraged for conducting cyber warfare. Attackers are also using these distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack methods to impact the government entities, primarily with massive, sustained bandwidth attacks, and at the same time, infecting them with malware and spyware, to steal or destroy data.

- Cyber warfare is a significant threat to the nation, outstripping terrorism. The mitigation of losses arising due to increasing cyber-attacks on countries, leading to economic disruption, has become a considerable concern for the market.

- Due to COVID-19, Nation-state cyber activity has witnessed a surge in intensity and an escalation in severity because traditional tactics to gather intelligence and knowledge are no longer feasible due to social distancing. Additionally, amid the coronavirus-led lockdown, cyberattacks targeting organizations have increased considerably, resulting in a growing demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals.



Key Market Trends

Defense is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share



- The defense sector is expected to hold a significant market share in the cyber warfare market. The defense sector is distributing expanded financing to the digital security units in order to mitigate the potential risk from a country or state programmer. The rise of innovations and the Internet of Thing (IoT) in the resistance is being foreseen as a driving component for the usage of the digital fighting framework in the defense segment.

- Most of the governments are now placing greater emphasis on enhancing their cyber defense in order to protect their systems, networks, missiles, fighter planes, etc. which can be easily hacked and taken control.

- The countries are investing heavily in cybersecurity solutions, to avoid theft of intellectual property and compromising of systems that are used to monitor and control the country’s defense systems and capabilities. In order to keep pace with the modern defense advancements, countries have developed new technologies, such as unmanned vehicles, hypersonic weapons, etc. These advancements are highly dependent on data and connectivity, making them vulnerable to breaches and attacks. Thus, there is an increasing necessity for the countries to focus on developing countermeasures to safeguard critical information.



North America Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share



- North America is expected to have a significant market share for the cyber warfare market. Expanding the cyber defense budget, government initiatives to secure computerized framework, and spotlight on reinforcing cybersecurity approaches are the key driving element affecting the territorial demand in the region. Besides, the foundation of cybersecurity units and deploying powerful cybersecurity systems inside government organizations, military and guard part are further driving business sector development.

- The US Federal Government has taken several initiatives against cyber attacks and is continually demonstrating its cyber warfare capabilities to help reduce sophisticated attacks. The US government is building its cyber army and has proposed 133 teams for its "cyber mission force" by 2018. It is also engaging in proactive training and development to military personnel in the US Army Cyber Center of Excellence (CCoE) which is the US Army’s force modernization proponent for cyberspace operations, signal/communications networks, and information services.

- As a major developed economy, the United States is highly dependent on internet, and therefore, it is highly exposed to cyberattacks. Moreover, the country has substantial capabilities in defense, due to advanced technology and a large military budget. Malicious hacking from domestic or foreign enemies remains a constant threat to the United States. In response to these growing threats, the country has developed significant cyber capabilities.



Competitive Landscape

The cyber warfare market is moderately concentrated and a competitive market with several players vying for market share. The major players are offering superior technology such as Machine learning, AI, and fostering the growth through their existing distribution channels. These technology leaders are investing in innovation, mergers, and acquisitions, and long-term partnership activities, to maintain a competitive edge in the market.



- May 2019 - FireEye Inc. joined the Perspecta team to provide defensive and cyber threat intelligence operations support to U.S. army cyber command. FireEye is to provide professional services to Perspecta to assist with cyber threat intelligence operations, defensive cyber operations (DCO), cyberspace incident response, and cyberspace exercise support and training.

- March 2019 - General Dynamics Mission Systems was awarded USD 980 million contract from the US army for electronic and cyber warfare capabilities. The new cyber warfare contract involves the delivery of new cyber capabilities, in addition to upgrades of existing cyber systems, along with training, documentation, and support activities. The agreement aims to serve as the US Army’s primary source of cyber innovation and delivery.



