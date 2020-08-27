Dublin, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "KVM Switch Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global KVM Switch Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. Increasing demand for data storage devices and drivers by enterprises are driving the demand for KVM switches.
The factors such as advancement in edge computing, cloud computing, government regulations , high data center operational cost, and progress in smart computing devices are anticipated to significantly influence the growth of the KVM switch market. According to Cisco Systems, the volume of big data in data center storage worldwide is expected to reach 403 exabytes by 2021, of which a considerable share will be accounted for by the US.
Several companies are investing in the expansion of their operations to strengthen their global footprint and enhance their market presence. For instance, in January 2020, Stack Infrastructure, a wholesale data center colocation provider, raised over USD 1 billion to build a massive 125 acre, four million-square-foot campus in Northern Virginia, US. The new data center campus is expected to offer more than 250 megawatts of critical capacity with flexible build-to-suit facilities capable of serving large data center users.
Enterprises having high susceptibility to cyber-attacks such as banking, telecom, and IT are storing data on the cloud and providing enhanced security features to protect critical information from intrusions. The growing demand for cloud storage will significantly contribute to the growth of the KVM switch market.
Over a some time the application of KVM switches has extended from data centers to non-data center applications such as surveillance, kiosk management, digital media, and industrial computer control. In surveillance applications, the KVM switch is used as a digital interface to consolidate non-IP surveillance equipment such as CCTV and help to access them remotely.
COVID-19 pandemic has forced many companies in the KVM Switch market to halt their business operations in to comply with the new government rulings. While overall demand for digital services is expected to rise rapidly, the impact of lockdowns and layoffs means that many businesses will experience a crunch, cutting costs, and potentially declaring bankruptcy. More prominent center operators, especially those with hyperscale contracts, will be able to weather this, but the smaller firms operating in one or a few cities with lots of local customers may not, and this could affect the KVM switch market until businesses become normal.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Number of Data Centers to Drive Market Growth
North America Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share
Competitive Landscape
The KVM Switch Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many vendors offering advanced KVM switches. The performance of the vendors in the KVM extender market is determined by technological innovations integrated into the product portfolio. Major players include ATEN International, Fujitsu Limited, D-Link Corporation, among others.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Current Trend Towards Cloud Migration is Expected to Drive Demand for Single Click-IT Operations
4.3.2 Ongoing Migration Towards Secure-Desktop Environment
4.3.3 Growing Demand for Smart KVM Switches from the Industrial Sector
4.4 Market Challenges
4.5 Market Ecosystem Analysis
4.6 Impact of COVID-19 on the KCM Switch Market
4.7 Major Partnerships and Collaborations
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
5.1 Evolution of KVM Switches
5.2 Analysis of the Basic Building Blocks & Architecture
5.3 Key Technological Trends & Advancements
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type
6.1.1 Standard-Desktop
6.1.2 Secured-Desktop
6.1.3 High-Performance
6.1.4 In-rack KVM
6.1.5 KVM-over-IP
6.1.6 Other Types
6.2 By End-user Vertical
6.2.1 Enterprises (IT & Telecom, Datacenters, etc)
6.2.2 Industrial
6.2.3 Other End-user Vertical
6.3 By Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.2 Asia-Pacific
6.3.3 Europe
6.3.4 Rest of the World
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 ATEN International
7.1.2 Fujitsu Limited
7.1.3 D-Link Corporation
7.1.4 Dell Technologies Inc.
7.1.5 Schneider Electric SE
7.1.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
7.1.7 Belkin International Inc.
7.1.8 Emerson Group
7.1.9 Tripp Lite
7.1.10 Guntermann & Drunck GmbH
7.1.11 IHSE GmbH
7.1.12 Tesla Elec Technology Co. Limited
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OUTLOOK
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oio1yb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: