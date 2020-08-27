Advisory firm continues to grow and thrive despite COVID-19 pandemic



CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olamide Esan, CPA has joined Virtas Partners as a director. Virtas Partners is a boutique consulting firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs, accounting investigations and restatements, restructurings, and capital placements.

“Olamide is a fantastic addition to our Finance and Accounting Advisory team coming to us with an ideal combination of Big 4 and boutique consulting experience, as well as deep operational finance and accounting experience,” said Virtas Partners co-founder and Managing Partner Neal McNamara.

Before joining Virtas Partners, Esan worked for five years at an outsourced accounting and finance consulting firm. Previously, she worked for Big 4 accounting firms as an auditor and M&A consultant performing financial due diligence.

Esan is a CPA and earned a Bachelors in Accounting at California State University, Fullerton; a Masters in Finance at University of Illinois, and an MBA from Loyola Marymount University.

“Olamide is a great cultural fit for our firm as a positive and collaborative teammate who is relentlessly focused on helping clients succeed,” said Tim Czmiel, co-founder and Managing Partner.

“Our firm continues to add to our capabilities to support clients through their most challenging transitions, including a variety of businesses affected by the COVID-19 crisis,” McNamara said. “While the pandemic has been devastating to the economy, especially to small businesses, Virtas Partners has continued to grow and thrive in support of clients across industry sectors.”

Virtas Partners: Trusted. Proven. Our team aligned for your success. www.virtaspartners.com

Contact: Jon Harmon jharmon@virtaspartners.com (630) 815-6586



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2851f222-f19a-4d33-8356-015351db828b



