Dublin, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Imaging Chemicals and Materials Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market imaging chemicals and materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of less than 6% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied is advances in diagnostic/medical imaging
The expanding packaging industry in Asia-Pacific is expected to act as an opportunity. North America dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption in a country such as the United States, Canada, etc.
Key Market Trends
Rapid Demand from the Medical Industry
North America to Witness Positive Growth
Competitive Landscape
The imaging chemicals and materials market is fragmented in nature. Some of the major players include Harman Technology, Vivimedlabs, Kao Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, and FUJIFILM Corporation, among others
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Advances in Diagnostic/Medical Imaging
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Emergence of Digital Photography
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Printing Inks
5.1.1.1 Binders
5.1.1.2 Carriers
5.1.1.3 Pigments
5.1.1.4 Additives
5.1.2 Image Developers
5.1.2.1 Hydroquinone
5.1.2.2 Phenidone
5.1.2.3 Metol
5.1.2.4 Others
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Printing and Packaging
5.2.2 Medical
5.2.3 Textile
5.2.4 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Agfa-Gevaert Group
6.4.2 Eastman Kodak Company
6.4.3 FUJIFILM Corporation
6.4.4 Hodogaya Chemical Co. Ltd.
6.4.5 Harman Technology
6.4.6 International Imaging Materials Inc.
6.4.7 Kao Corporation
6.4.8 Konica Minolta Inc.
6.4.9 Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.
6.4.10 Vivimedlabs
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Expanding Packaging Industry in Asia-Pacific
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/whdzfa
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: