



Management to Highlight Significant Opportunities with Recent Acquisition of Celularity’s UltraMIST Assets and Preview Plans for Balance of 2020

SUWANEE, GA, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), whose focus is the development and commercialization of a robust and innovative advanced wound care product portfolio for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures, announced today that Kevin A. Richardson II, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SANUWAVE Health, will participate in the following investor conferences being held virtually in September.

The LD Micro 500

Dates: September 1 – 4, 2020

Company presentation: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 8:40 am ET

Format: Corporate presentation and One-on-One Investor Meetings





The Global Chinese Financial Forum-Investing in Innovation

Dates: September 10, 2020

Company presentation: Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:15 am PST (2:15 pm ET)

Format: Corporate presentation and One-on-One Investor Meetings





HC Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Dates: September 15-16, 2020

Company Presentation: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 4:00 pm ET

Format: Corporate presentation and One-on-One Investor Meetings





Lake Street Capital Markets 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference (Big 4)

Dates: September 17, 2020

Format: One-on-One Investor Meetings





“These conferences allow us to highlight the significant growth opportunities inherent in our recent acquisition of Celularity’s UltraMIST® assets before different audiences of interested investors. The acquisition provides SANUWAVE with a robust product offering in the advanced wound care market,” stated Mr. Richardson. “This transformative event provides SANUWAVE with a platform of scale with strong recurring revenue. Importantly, it gives us an end-to-end advanced wound care product portfolio that addresses the entire care pathway and is compelling to patients, providers and payers.”

Mr. Richardson’s presentations will be webcast live and will be accessible through the Events section of SANUWAVE Health’s website at www.SANUWAVE.com , where they will also be archived.

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV) ( www.SANUWAVE.com ) is focused on the development and commercialization of its patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. Through its recent acquisition of Celularity’s UltraMIST® assets, SANUWAVE now combines two highly complementary and market-cleared energy transfer technologies with two human tissue biologic products to create a platform of scale with an end-to-end product offering in the advanced wound care market.

SANUWAVE’s portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions.

For additional information about the Company, visit www.sanuwave.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company’s product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contact:

SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

Kevin Richardson II

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

978-922-2447

investorrelations@sanuwave.com

Anne Marie Fields

Managing Director

Rx Communications Group

afields@rxir.com