MONTREAL, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Water Reserves Corp. (“DWR” or the “Company”), announced today that, effective August 27, 2020, Mr. Quentin Yarie, P.Geo., was appointed as an independent Director of the Company.



“We are thrilled that Quentin has agreed to join our Board at DWR,” said Germain Turpin chair of the Board of Directors, DWR. “Quentin’s broad experiences across multiple industries and his financial and operational acumen will be of great benefit as we execute on our strategy.”

Mr. Yarie, currently President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX Venture: RPX) and MacDonald Mines Ltd. (TSX Venture: BMK), brings additional expertise to advance DWR's specialty freshwater projects as the Company continues to focus on the consolidation of the Quebec water market. With his extensive background in geophysics and water exploration, as well as his vast experience supervising large Canadian and international exploration projects, DWR is pleased to announce and welcome Mr. Yarie as Director.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Mr. Yarie to the Board of Directors, we look forward to benefiting from his experience and insight on DWR’s freshwater assets and projects as we continue progressing in our development strategy,” said Marie-Claude Bourgie, Interim Chief Executive Officer.

About Dominion Water Reserves Corp.

DWR’s operations are based in Quebec, with its primary business being a consolidator of the water industry by acquiring fresh spring water permits and developing operations across Quebec with plans to expand across North America. DWR currently controls more than 30% of Quebec’s volume of fresh groundwater reserves currently under permit, and is strategically positioned to increase its holding. DWR’s mission is to acquire, manage and develop spring water assets building a critical mass in terms of capacity and strategically securing a leadership role in North America’s fresh spring water. The corporation prioritizes sustainability and environmental consciousness. A strong governance structure is in place to ensure that the corporation carries out its business responsibly, applying the highest social and environmental standards.

