TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its President & CEO, Mr. Keith Driver, will be hosting a live webinar on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 at 11:00am ET. Mr. Driver will be going through the Company’s September 2020 Investor Presentation, whereby he will be providing an update on EarthRenew’s current operations and its anticipated upcoming milestones, and sharing some commentary on the organic fertilizer market. You can register for the webinar using the link below:



Date: Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Time: 11:00am ET (8:00am PT)

Register Here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5264331240984481291

Investor Presentation: www.EarthRenew.ca (Investor Tab) or https://bit.ly/2Ez9W1s

Management will be available to answer participant questions following the presentation. To ask a question, you will need to be logged into the GoToWebinar platform or you will need to email your question(s) beforehand to team@rbmilestone.com . The webinar will be recorded and posted to EarthRenew’s website following the presentation.

About EarthRenew

EarthRenew transforms livestock waste into a high-performance organic fertilizer to be used by organic and traditional growers in Canada and the United States. Located on a 25,000 head cattle feedlot, our flagship Strathmore plant is capable of producing up to four megawatts (MW) per hour of low-cost electricity powered by a natural gas fired turbine. The exhausted heat from the turbine is used to convert manure into certified organic fertilizer.

For additional information, please contact:

Keith Driver

CEO of EarthRenew

Phone: (403) 860-8623

E-mail: kdriver@earthrenew.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

