27 AUGUST 2020

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the annual general meeting held on 27 August 2020 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr James Ferguson, Mr Chris Fleetwood, Mr John Waddell and Mr Tim Levett.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:

No Resolution For No preference Against Vote

withheld 1 To receive and approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2020 7,256,764 331,535 7,933 32,940 2 To approve and declare a final dividend of 2.0p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2020 7,227,459 341,620 39,437 20,656 3 To approve the directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2020 6,468,550 368,825 522,866 268,931 4 To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy contained in the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2020 6,448,620 368,825 515,881 295,846 5 To re-elect Mr J G D Ferguson as a director 6,895,337 368,825 256,140 108,870 6 To re-elect Mr C J Fleetwood as a director 6,820,528 368,825 331,017 108,802 7 To re-elect Mr J M O Waddell as a director 6,809,875 374,354 312,032 132,911 8 To re-elect Mr T R Levett as a director 6,937,181 375,143 212,717 104,131 9 To re-appoint KPMG LLP as independent auditor 6,555,207 374,354 564,041 135,570 10 To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor 7,197,740 353,314 62,027 16,091 11 To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 7,062,406 373,266 178,054 15,466 12 To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities 6,740,610 373,266 434,079 81,217 13 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 7,084,680 399,681 144,811 0

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer, Mercia Asset Management PLC – 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP or the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP or Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.