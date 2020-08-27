SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union (www.sccfcu.org) recently hosted their first Contactless Drive-Up Shred Event at their Corporate Center in San Jose. The annual Clear the Clutter Shred Event is a big undertaking on its own every year; the County Federal team managed to execute a contactless event while adhering to CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing.



Despite roadblocks, County Federal was able to host one of their most successful Shred Events to date. One hundred and fourteen (114) cars showed up to take part in the event. Members remained in their vehicles while County Federal volunteers removed boxes and canned food donations from their trunks. Overall, more than 5,200 pounds worth of paper was shredded and recycled.

In addition to dropping off paper, donations were collected for a canned food drive benefiting The Health Trust Jerry Larson FOODBasket. County Federal members donated 561 items, enough cans to fill five industrial sized barrels, weighing approximately 368 pounds!

“We are thrilled to have found a way to serve our members with an event during this time,” said Meilee Epler, Vice President of Communications & Brand Strategy for County Federal. “Our team spent a great deal of time planning this event to ensure volunteer and member safety. Our County Federal CARES volunteers appreciated that all the participants prepared their drop-offs in advance, wore masks, and generously donated to our canned food drive. We’re so proud of our team and our community.”

About Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union

For nearly 70 years, Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union has been helping county, city, school employees and affiliated organizations with financial services to realize their dreams. In addition to maintaining a passionate commitment to provide knowledgeable financial solutions to its members, County Federal also maintains an extensive community outreach program, providing educational support through its scholarship program and dedicating time and resources to a variety of regional non-profit organizations and financial education initiatives. County Federal offers a comprehensive line of financial products and is committed to empowering, enriching and enhancing members’ financial lives. For more information, visit www.sccfcu.org.

Contact:

Meilee Epler

mepler@sccfcu.org

408.282.0700

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/465da9c0-776a-4ad6-9a8f-a1045ee83b5e