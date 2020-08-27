NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFresh, Inc. (“iFresh” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IFMK), a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer, is pleased to announce that it has completed acquisition of Jiuxiang Blue Sky Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“Jiuxiang”), a technology company that engages in supply chain financial services, integrated payment systems, and prepaid card marketing systems (the “Acquisition”). As a result of the Acquisition, Jiuxiang has become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of iFresh.

Jiuxiang specializes in providing supply chain financial services that satisfy customer demands for green products and services and that improve environmental performance. Jiuxiang has developed an advanced supply chain platform targeting Business to Business to Consumer (B2B2C)）areas, including signature products of jiayoubei online shopping malls, single-purpose prepaid card payment systems, and supply chain systems. These products adopt an integrated operating model and centralized IT-infrastructure to help clients capitalize on new digital capabilities, including enhanced connectivity, online-to-offline shopping experience, digital payment systems, and customized SME system platforms.

Pursuant to the terms of the Acquisition，the Company acquired 100% of the equity interests in Jiuxiang in exchange for the issuance of an aggregate of 5,036,298 shares of the Company’s common stock and 1,000 shares of the Company’s Series C Convertible Preferred Stock. Upon approval of the Company’s shareholders, the 1,000 shares of Series C Preferred Stock will be converted into 1,916,781 shares of the Company’s common stock.

Mr. Long Deng, Chairman of iFresh, stated, “We are thrilled to complete this Acquisition and launch Jiuxiang’s integrating supply chain technology within our business. iFresh is determined to be at the forefront of online grocery business providers. The closing of the Acquisition represents an important milestone for the Company, because it will allow us to strengthen our E-commerce business model and expand our customer base.”

Ms. Ming Liu, CEO of Jiuxiang, commented, “We are very happy to move forward with this strategic partnership with iFresh. With this Acquisition, our best-in-class retail mobile technology platform will be launched in the U.S. market. This launch embodies our ambition to grow globally and will expose more businesses and companies to greener alternatives. Together, we believe our combined expertise and resources will deliver better business outcomes.”

About iFresh, Inc.

iFresh Inc. (Nasdaq: IFMK), headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer on the east coast of U.S. With nine retail supermarkets along the US eastern seaboard (with additional stores in Glen Cove, Miami and Connecticut opening soon), and one in-house wholesale business strategically located in cities with a highly concentrated Asian population, iFresh aims to satisfy the increasing demands of Asian Americans (whose purchasing power has been growing rapidly) for fresh and culturally unique produce, seafood and other groceries that are not found in mainstream supermarkets. With an in-house proprietary delivery network, online sales channel and strong relations with farms that produce Chinese specialty vegetables and fruits, iFresh is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty produce at competitive prices to a growing base of customers. For more information, please visit: http://www.ifreshmarket.com/.

