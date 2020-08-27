纽约, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 爱新鲜集团（以下简称“爱新鲜”或“公司”）（纳斯达克股票代码：IFMK）一家领先的亚洲美国连锁超市和网上食品商今天宣布已完成玖详蓝天科技（北京）有限公司（以下简称“玖祥”）的收购，玖详蓝天科技公司从事供应链金融服务，集成支付系统和预付卡营销业务系统（以下简称“收购”）。收购完成意味着玖详成为爱新鲜的间接全资子公司。



玖祥致力于提供供应链金融业务满足客户对绿色产品和服务的环保需求。公司打造的一套B2B2C（Business to Business to Consumer）电子商城为主体的供应链平台。其主要产品包括加油贝线上商城、单用途预付卡结算系统、供应链系统。 这些产品采用从源头到终端，由线上到线下一体化的运营模式，以现金的数字功能为客户提供包括从线上到线下的购物体验、数字支付系统及中小企业系统平台定制服务等。

根据并购协议，公司收购了玖祥100％的股权，以换取本公司5,036,298普通股和1,000股C系列可转换股。经公司股东批准，1000股C系列优先股将可转换为1,916,781股公司普通股。

爱新鲜主席邓龙先生评论说：“我们很兴奋完成此次收购，并在我们的业务中推出了玖祥的集成供应链技术。 通过此交易，爱新鲜决心在线上食品业务方面成为最前沿的提供商。 此次收购的完成对公司而言是一个重要的里程碑，因为它将使我们能够增强电子商务业务模式并向更广泛的客户群积极扩张。”

玖祥首席执行官刘盟女士评论说：“我们非常高兴与爱新鲜建立这种高度战略性的伙伴关系。 通过此次收购，我们一流的移动互联网零食技术平台将在美国市场上推出。 此举措体现了我们实现全球增长的雄心，并将使更多的企业和公司接触到更环保的新型技术替代方案。 我们相信共同的专业领域优势和资源将一起带来更好的业务成果。”

