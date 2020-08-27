Acquisition deepens CloudBolt’s award-winning cloud management platform and accelerates company’s expansion into the APAC region



NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , the enterprise leader in cloud management and integration solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Kumolus , headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. The acquisition strengthens CloudBolt’s cloud management platform with a rich set of cost management, security, and governance capabilities, while positioning the company for rapid growth in APAC. The acquisition comes on the heels of CloudBolt’s SovLabs acquisition and is subject to customary closing and regulatory approvals.

The addition of Kumolus to CloudBolt aligns to the growing needs that enterprises will demand as they advance adoption of hybrid cloud. According to Flexera’s 2020 State of the Cloud report, the top three challenges include security (83 percent of enterprises), managing cloud spend (82 percent), and governance (79 percent). In addition, Gartner states that by 2023, 90% of enterprises will make governance their primary requirement when selecting cloud management tooling, up from less than 30% in 2020.

Founded in 2012, Kumolus is a SaaS-based cloud management platform (CMP) that provides deep day-2 operations and continuous optimization for AWS and Azure environments. Today, enterprise IT teams rely on Kumolus to discover and visualize their cloud environments, automate cost management, and continuously enforce security posture and compliance. With Kumolus, enterprises have been able to reduce cloud spend by up to 60% while meeting regulatory compliance standards like CIS and PCI-DSS.

As one of the only worldwide CMPs to achieve AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency Status , Kumolus is recognized as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member, which provides a key solution to enable IT leaders with the agility, scale, resiliency and cost savings necessary for a competitive cloud strategy, as well as providing cloud operations and governance best practices to make efficient use of cloud resources across an organization. The company has customers in Australia, India, and Singapore and a rich ecosystem of technology, consulting, and MSP partners including NEC Australia, Advent One, and many others.

“As IT, security, and development organizations aggressively invest in hybrid cloud, the need for improved visibility, cost control, and security is paramount,” said Jeff Kukowski, chief executive officer of CloudBolt Software. “As a SaaS-based solution, Kumolus strengthens CloudBolt’s long-standing mission of delivering rapid time-to-value to customers, and we’ll be in an even stronger place with Kumolus’ visualization, cost optimization, and governance capabilities. Moreover, as we grow our customer base beyond North America and Europe, we look forward to the momentum and partners that Kumolus has built to accelerate our growth worldwide.”

“CloudBolt continues to extend its leadership position with this acquisition by providing enterprises with the most innovative cost management, security, and governance capabilities for AWS and Azure,” said Josh McGrath, chief executive officer and co-founder of Kumolus. “Kumolus’ and CloudBolt’s market-leading automation, orchestration, and provisioning capabilities create a powerful combination to help our joint customers and prospects worldwide better meet their hybrid cloud needs.”

“The Kumolus team has worked exceptionally hard over the past few years to bring a leading SaaS-based cloud management platform to market, achieve AWS technical competency, and we’re thrilled that CloudBolt has recognized our leadership,” said Michael Salleo, chief technology officer and co-founder of Kumolus. “We’re excited to join forces with CloudBolt and accelerate delivery of our solutions to customers globally.”

About CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt Software is the enterprise leader in cloud management and integration solutions. Our products are simple, so you achieve unrivaled time-to-value; our knowledge is deep, so you have a trusted cloud partner for your journey; our teams are obsessed with your success, so you become the enterprise IT hero. Today, CloudBolt’s award-winning cloud management platform and codeless integration solutions are deployed in enterprises worldwide for hybrid cloud. Backed by Insight Partners, CloudBolt Software is an Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Fast 500 company, winner of the 2020 CODiE awards for cloud management, and featured in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io or follow us on Twitter @CloudBoltSW .

About Kumolus

The Kumolus Cloud Management Platform enables organizations to gain access to cloud services to deliver IT agility while maintaining enterprise control. Founded by Michael Salleo and Josh McGrath in 2012, the Kumolus Cloud Management Platform was released in 2016. Kumolus is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with offices in Asia and a growing network of global partners in APAC and the Americas.