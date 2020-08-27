BRUSSELS, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online casino and sportsbook operator 777.be is glad to announce that the Triple 7 all-female cyclocross team have signed the promising rider Inge van der Heijden on a one-year deal. The 21-year-old is replacing Yara Kastelijn, who has moved on to the team Creafin-Fristads after three years of cycling with the Triple 7.

Before Van der Heijden joined the 777.be sponsored team, she was crowned U23 World Champion in 2019 and U23 National Champion earlier this year. The Triple 7 were on the podium 46 times over the course of last season picking up 16 gold, 15 silver and 15 bronze medals along the way.

Speaking about the opportunity to nurture her talent with this team on the Triple 7 Instagram account, Van der Heijden said: "I am happy with this chance. I think this is a perfect environment to develop without pressure. I signed a one-year deal as I would like to keep my options open as soon as I feel myself ready to take a leading role.”

Jean-Christophe Choffray, Head of Gaming at 777.be, added: "777.be is thrilled to see the Triple 7 welcome a new, young talented woman to the team. With this addition we fully expect to see our partnership blossom on and off the racetrack.”

About 777.be

777.be is the online casino and sportsbook operation of Casino de Spa, which has been in existence since 1763 and stands out as one of the first casinos in the world.

In 2011 Casino de Spa, which is part of the Ardent Group, obtained a Belgian licence to offer online casino games via www.casino777.be , followed four years later by a licence for sport betting via www.bet777.be .

777.be has since established and maintained a strong position within the Belgian online gaming market, offering a wide range of slot machines, dice games, live dealers, and multiple pre-live and live betting options.

https://777.be , Rue Royale 4, 4900 Spa, BELGIUM,

Jean-Christophe Choffray, info@casino777.be , +3243388290



