EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to make plant-based meat accessible to more consumers, Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is launching a new e-commerce site and a whole new way to shop for Beyond Meat products. Featuring unparalleled access to a vast portfolio of signature plant-based meats, including all-new bulk packs, mixed product bundles, limited-time offers, trial packs and more, the direct-to-consumer site is a new and convenient way to experience Beyond Meat.



Available for order in the contiguous U.S., the online shop brings the plant-based meat consumers know and love directly to their doors, with 2-day1 shipping included on all orders. The addition of a direct-to-consumer site complements the company’s expansive retail presence in 26,000 retail outlets across the US, including Target, Walmart, Kroger, Safeway and Whole Foods, as well as at club stores like Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale. Consumers have made their preference for Beyond Meat clear – according to the most recent 4-week SPINS data ending July 12, 2020, Beyond Meat was the #1 selling brand in refrigerated plant-based meat.

Starting today at shop.beyondmeat.com fans can order a variety of items, including:

Burgers & Beef Combo Pack – A carton of 10 Beyond Burger ® patties and two 1lb. packages of Beyond Beef ® ($54.99)

– A carton of 10 Beyond Burger patties and two 1lb. packages of Beyond Beef ($54.99) Brats & Beef Combo Pack – A carton of 10 Beyond Sausage ® Original Brat links and two 1lb. packages of Beyond Beef ($59.99)

– A carton of 10 Beyond Sausage Original Brat links and two 1lb. packages of Beyond Beef ($59.99) Beef Bulk Pack – Six 1lb. packages of Beyond Beef ($71.99)

– Six 1lb. packages of Beyond Beef ($71.99) Breakfast Sausage Variety Pack – One 22-count carton of Classic Beyond Breakfast Sausage ® and one 22-count carton of Spicy Beyond Breakfast Sausage ($54.99)

– One 22-count carton of Classic Beyond Breakfast Sausage and one 22-count carton of Spicy Beyond Breakfast Sausage ($54.99) Go Beyond ® Trial Pack – One package of Beyond Burgers (two 4oz patties), one package of Beyond Beef (1lb.), one package of Beyond Sausage Original Brat (four links) and one package of Classic Beyond Breakfast Sausage (six patties) ($49.99)

– One package of Beyond Burgers (two 4oz patties), one package of Beyond Beef (1lb.), one package of Beyond Sausage Original Brat (four links) and one package of Classic Beyond Breakfast Sausage (six patties) ($49.99) Cookout ClassicTM (Limited Edition) – Two 10-count cartons of Cookout Classic burgers, available while supplies last ($54.99)

Aligning with Beyond Meat’s commitment to sustainability, each order is packaged in an insulated shipping box, which can be recycled, and is shipped via UPS carbon neutral shipping . Through this program, UPS supports wastewater treatment and landfill gas capture projects that offset projected emissions from the shipment.

Beyond Meat products are made with simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs or artificially produced ingredients. Recently, the findings from a clinical study using Beyond Meat’s plant-based products were published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition . In the study conducted at Stanford University, researchers evaluated the impact of replacing animal-based meat with plant-based meat over an 8-week period on cholesterol levels (including LDL), heart disease risk factors including TMAO levels, and body weight, and found improvement in key health metrics when participants replaced animal-based meat with plant-based meat. The results provide yet another data point in a growing field of research about how plant-based meat can help people live healthier lives, and Beyond Meat is committed to supporting further academic and scientific study into the impacts of plant-based meats on health.

Earlier this month Beyond Meat launched a new brand anthem , inviting consumers to join in the company’s mission by asking themselves: “What If We All Go Beyond?” The movement is built on the idea that collective actions – big and small – can affect extraordinary change on people’s health and the health of the planet. The launch of the company’s direct-to-consumer site is the latest effort in furthering the company’s goal to increase accessibility to plant-based meat and supporting consumers’ journeys in finding a better way to feed the future.

