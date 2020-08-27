Press release

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – August 27, 2020

Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the French financial markets authority AMF

DateNumber of shares(1)Number of voting rights
31/07/2020452,204,032Theoretical number of voting rights: 617,352,461
Number of exercisable voting rights: 614,311,868

(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2020.
                                                                                                                           

