New York, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Baby Monitors Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05954276/?utm_source=GNW





Key Market Trends

Growing Number of Working Mothers



In most countries, men tend to participate in labor markets more frequently than women. All over the world, labor force participation among women of working age increased substantially in the last few years. In some parts of the world, the historical increase in female labor force participation has slowed down or even regressed slightly in recent years. Women all over the world allocate a substantial amount of time to activities that are not typically recorded as economic activities. Hence, female participation in labor markets tends to increase when the time-cost of unpaid care work is reduced, shared equally with men, and/or made more compatible with market work. The growing participation of women including mothers with newborn babies has led to the growth in sales of monitoring devices including baby monitors.



North America Holds A Prominent Share in The Market



North America is dominating the global baby monitors market and is expected to continue this trend in the near future. This growth is mainly due to the rising trend of nuclear families, increasing spending capacity of people, and a growing awareness of the advantages provided by these devices. The growth is also attributed to the advancement of these devices and rising personal equity investment specifically in the electronics sector in developed markets such as the United States and Canda. Furthermore, the region is also anticipated to witness increasing awareness in parents regarding childcare and strong retailing.



Competitive Landscape

Global baby monitors market is a fragmented market with the presence of major players and small regional players. The major players in the market are Lenovo Group Limited (Motorola), VTech Communications, Inc., Summer Infant (USA), Inc., Dorel Industries, Inc., among others. The other prominent players are focusing on new product developments, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to cater to the increasing demands of the consumers, thereby gaining a competitive advantage in the market.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05954276/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001