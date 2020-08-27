Company's net turnover in the first six months of 2020 was 598.6 thousand euros, which is by 5.7% higher than in the first six months of 2019, whereas Company's profit before enterprise income tax was 68.3 thousand euros – by 20.5% or 11.6 thousand euros higher compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

PROFIT OR LOSS ACCOUNT

30.06.2020

EUR 30.06.2019

EUR Net sales 598 588 566 509 a) from agricultural activities 598 588 566 509 Changes in stock of ready-made goods and unfinished products 20 080 28 959 Other operating income 29 958 16 632 Costs of materials: (269 855) (263 404) a) raw materials and auxiliary costs of materials (219 839) (211 579) b) other external costs (50 016) (51 825) Personnel costs: (239 002) (229 285) a) salaries for work (186 803) (177 322) b) state social insurance compulsory contributions (42 233) (40 543) c) other social insurance costs (9 966) (11 420) Depreciation adjustments: (28 400) (24 897) a) depreciation adjustments of fixed and intangible assets (28 393) (24 897) b) depreciation adjustments of current assets which the company considers to be above the normal write-off amounts (7) - Other operating costs (43 108) (37 863) Profit or loss before enterprise income tax 68 261 56 651 Profit or loss after enterprise income tax calculation 68 261 56 651 The profit or loss for the year 68 261 56 651 Equity per 1 share (EPS) 0.162 0.134

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ is one of the largest high-quality breeding bull semen producers and suppliers in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the monitoring data.

