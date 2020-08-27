Dublin, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heat Transfer Fluids Market by Type (Mineral Oils, Synthetic Fluids, Glycols, and Others), End-use Industry (Chemical, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Renewable Energy, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, HVACR, and Others) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global HTFs market was valued at USD 3,205.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4,882.1 million, at a CAGR of 9.9% between 2020 and 2025.



Increasing need for energy conservation is expected to drive the overall growth of HTFs market



The HTFs market is driven by various factors, such as high demand from the chemical industry, growing CSP industry, and improved performance of HTFs. However, fire and explosion hazards of HTFs can hinder the growth of the market.



The synthetic fluids segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The synthetic fluids segment is the fastest-growing in the HTFs market. The HTFs market has been categorized as mineral oils, synthetic fluids, glycols, and others. Synthetic fluids provide maximized oxidation resistance with minimized deposits, and they possess high thermal stability, excellent radiation resistance, and good durable properties compared to other types. They also provide enhanced lubricity at different temperatures. Apart from synthetic fluids, glycols in one segment will be growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Odorless property and high performance of glycol-based HTFs will drive the glycols market during the forecast period.



The chemical end-use industry is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



The chemical industry involves various manufacturing processes that require to maintain specific temperatures during the processes. This specific temperature is achieved by using HTFs. HTFs are also used as an indirect heating source for various processes such as liquids and polymers treatments, drying and heating of bulk materials, energy recovery, low-pressure cogeneration, pipeline tracing, gas processing, and many others. They provide enhanced system efficiency and optimized energy costs. The global demand for chemicals is increasing owing to increasing population, urbanization, and industrialization. This will boost the growth of the chemical industry, which, in turn, drives the HTFs market.



APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increased need for energy conservation, population, and urbanization. The increasing developments related to chemical, automotive, oil & gas, CSP, bio-diesel production, and HVACR industries in China, India, Japan, and South Korea provide huge opportunities for the HTFs market. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the second-largest market size during the forecast period.



Research Coverage



The market study covers the HTFs market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as provider, application, organization size, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Heat Transfer Fluids Market

4.2 Heat Transfer Fluids Market, by Type

4.3 Heat Transfer Fluids Market, by End-use Industry

4.4 Heat Transfer Fluids Market, by Key Countries

4.5 APAC Heat Transfer Fluids Market, by End-use Industry and Country, 2019



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth of Global CSP Industry

5.2.1.2 Improved Performance of HTFs

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Fire and Explosion Hazards

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Need for Energy Conservation

5.2.3.2 High Growth Potential of Bio-Based HTFs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.3 Impact of Global COVID-19 Pandemic on Heat Transfer Fluids Market

5.4 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.7.1 Global GDP Trends and Forecasts

5.7.2 Trends of Renewable Energy Industry



6 Heat Transfer Fluids Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mineral Oils

6.3 Synthetic Fluids

6.4 Glycols

6.5 Others



7 Molten Salts

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Characteristics of Molten Salts

7.3 Cost of Molten Salts

7.4 Applications of Molten Salts

7.5 Companies in the Market

7.6 Power Generation Through CSP



8 Heat Transfer Fluids Market, by End-use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Chemical

8.3 Oil & Gas

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Renewable Energy

8.6 Pharmaceutical

8.7 Food & Beverage

8.8 HVACR

8.9 Others



9 Heat Transfer Fluids Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 APAC

9.3 Europe

9.4 North America

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking

10.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

10.4 Ranking of Key Players

10.4.1 The Dow Chemical Company

10.4.2 Eastman Chemical Company

10.4.3 ExxonMobil

10.4.4 Chevron

10.4.5 Huntsman Corporation

10.5 Competitive Scenario

10.5.1 New Product Launches

10.5.2 Investments & Expansions

10.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 The Dow Chemical Company

11.2 Eastman Chemical Company

11.3 ExxonMobil

11.4 Chevron

11.5 Huntsman Corporation

11.6 Royal Dutch Shell

11.7 Lanxess

11.8 Paratherm

11.9 Clariant

11.10 Schultz Canada Chemicals

11.11 Other Companies

11.11.1 Arkema

11.11.2 BASF

11.11.3 British Petroleum

11.11.4 Dalian Richfortune Chemicals

11.11.5 DuPont Tate and Lyle

11.11.6 Dynalene

11.11.7 Global Heat Transfer

11.11.8 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

11.11.9 Indian Oil Corporation

11.11.10 ISEL

11.11.11 Paras Lubricants Limited

11.11.12 Petro-Canada

11.11.13 Phillips 66

11.11.14 Radco Industries

11.11.15 Sasol

11.11.16 Schaeffer Specialized Lubricants

11.11.17 Solvay



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5iq85

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900