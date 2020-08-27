NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMT Finance, the specialist global news provider, is pleased to announce that TMT M&A Forum USA 2020, the annual gathering for senior dealmakers to assess mergers, acquisitions and new investment opportunities in telecoms, digital infrastructure and cloud services, will be going digital this September.



The virtual conference, taking place on the mornings of 22-23 and 29-30 September, will help US focused dealmakers identify, explore and deliver successful TMT infrastructure and services investment strategies beyond Covid-19. The 7 key themes for TMT M&A Forum USA 2020 are:

TMT Leadership Strategies

Fiber and Digital Infrastructure

TMT M&A and Financing

Datacenters and Hyperscalers

Next Gen TMT Infra and Services

Cloud, Managed Services and UCaaS

5G Investment

TMT M&A Forum USA 2020 will also facilitate face to face digital networking and debate for senior corporate investors, private equity fund managers, M&A advisors, industry C-Level heads, analysts and policymakers, by including 20 multi-format networking sessions within the diverse agenda of insightful plenary panel discussions and limited capacity small-group virtual breakouts to support business growth.

There are a limited number of full access tickets available. Registrations before Monday August 31 will benefit from priority access on the restricted capacity breakout sessions. To reserve a place, please visit tmtfinance.com/usa/register

Dominic Lowndes, CEO of TMT Finance said: “After extensive discussions with our community of global TMT M&A leaders, we are excited to announce this new virtual format for TMT M&A Forum USA 2020 which provides outstanding networking, knowledge exchange, and dealmaking in a safe digital environment. Digital infrastructure investment activity continues to flourish, particularly in fiber, towers and datacenters, and we expect many new deals and partnerships will arise from this timely virtual event.

We are especially grateful to our sponsors, speakers and delegates who have been so supportive of this shift in format.”

75 C-Level speakers have already been announced with sponsors including Bank Street Group, Tillman Infrastructure, Houlihan Lokey, Santander Commercial Banking, Greenberg Traurig, Q Advisors and Unifi/WIS supporting the agenda, providing actionable insights that will give dealmakers the edge in the current TMT deal-making environment. Limited to a maximum of 200 M&A professionals to facilitate top tier debate and discuss the latest investment strategies, transaction opportunities and the challenges impacting the TMT M&A landscape within the US and globally.

To register for your ticket, please visit tmtfinance.com/usa/register

For more information about TMT Forum M&A USA 2020 please visit tmtfinance.com/usa or contact enquiries@tmtfinance.com for speaker and sponsor opportunities.

About TMT Finance

TMT Finance was first launched in the UK in 2009 to connect and inform senior executives pursuing M&A, investment, financing and advisory opportunities in the telecom, media and tech sector globally. Since then, TMT Finance has grown a world leading business intelligence service and a series of leading annual executive only events gathering financial-decision makers across the world.

For more information on TMT Finance visit www.tmtfinance.com/events and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn

