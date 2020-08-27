New York, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shannon Olsen never expected to have her children’s book chosen for an advertisement in front of Penn Station in New York City. She couldn’t be more thrilled that her book has earned a spot in the top 20 on the Amazon Charts. It’s close to her heart, as it discusses classroom relationships and teaches children that their class is a place where everyone should feel included and safe to be themselves.

She wanted to share the idea that because a teacher and students spend so much time together, it’s like they’re another version of a family, and family members should stick together. Her children’s book, Our Class is a Family, has become a #1 best seller in several categories on Amazon.

As an educator, she hopes that it brings comfort to kids, and also helps other teachers in building their class communities. Knowing they have a safe place at school can help children as they go through other stressors in life, such as the jarring disruption the pandemic has had on families and their regular schedules.

Prior to becoming an author, Shannon earned her B.A. in English and M.A. in Teaching from the University of California Irvine. Since then, Shannon’s heart has been in educating. She’s spent 15 years in the classroom as a second-grade teacher and loves to share ideas with fellow educators. In fact, she started a business named Life Between Summers, for which she creates her own educational materials. These are made available on Teachers Pay Teachers, and through her website.

The biggest piece of her life is being a mother to her children and setting a good example for them. She says that as a parent, juggling teaching and a business can be a challenge. She teaches, markets her book, and continues creating educational material all while making her own kids her first priority. In the process, she’s hoping to teach her daughters that if something is important to them, they will find a way to make time and not excuses.

In a fun twist, in one of her yearbooks back when she was in school as a student, she wrote that she dreamed of being an author. It’s fun to know that all these years later, she’s fulfilled that dream. She looks forward to writing another book, and currently, Our Class is a Family that is being translated into multiple languages.

If you’d like to learn more about Shannon Olsen, her book, or educational resources, you can find her at LifeBetweenSummers.com . Pick up her free classroom management resource, and receive discounts on individual copies and bulk orders of her book when ordering directly through her website.







