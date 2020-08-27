McLean, VA, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Sector 360 and Noblis announce their upcoming event, ‘Cyber Analytics at Mission Speed.’

The event will take place online September 2nd from 8:30 to 11:30 AM ET.

Speakers include:

Julie Ard, Principal Threat Researcher, Noblis

Dr. Erica Borghard, Senior Director, Task Force One Lead, Cyberspace Solarium Commission

Valerie Cofield, Deputy Assistant Director, Cyber Capabilities Branch, FBI Cyber Division

CAPT. Harold T. Cole, USN, Commanding Officer Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command

Kyle Forsyth, Cybersecurity Engineer, Noblis

Roy E. Horton, Senior Manager, Cybersecurity Engineering, Noblis

Chris Johnson, Director, Cybersecurity Operations Center National Geospatial Intelligence Agency

Karim Said, Chief Information Security Officer, NASA

Chet Wall, Technical Director, 688th Cyberspace Wing, U.S. Air Force

The unique program will explore effective cyber defense strategies focusing on government's ability to evolve with the operational environment. Other topics include a discussion of today’s evolving threat environment, the requirements of a rapid response, and advanced analytics and the internal threat.

"We are well aware of the need to shore up internal and external defenses to protect data," said FCW Editor-in-Chief Troy K. Schneider. "What needs further exploration is how federal agencies are working to counter these rapidly changing threats and defend against them. We're excited to really explore the advancements being effectively utilized to transform threat detection and actionable response."

“Today’s internal and external cyber threat landscape poses broad challenges to federal agencies and the professionals who have to rapidly process large amounts of data,” said Rich Jacques, Noblis vice president, Intelligence. “We are delighted to sponsor this discussion with government leaders examining the solutions and technologies that can be applied rapidly and efficiently to keep our nation safe.”

For more information on the September 2nd event, visit: https://fcw.com/cyberanalytics or contact ametcalf@PublicSector360.com

About Public Sector 360

Public Sector 360, a division of 1105 Media, Inc., provides information, insight and analysis to Government IT sectors. Our content platforms include print, digital, online, events and a broad spectrum of marketing services. http://www.publicsector360.com

About Noblis

Noblis is a dynamic science, technology, and strategy organization dedicated to creating forward-thinking technical and advisory solutions in the public interest. We bring the best of scientific thought, management, and engineering expertise together in an environment of independence and objectivity to deliver enduring impact on federal missions. Noblis works with a wide range of government clients in the defense, intelligence and federal civil sectors. Together with our wholly owned subsidiary, Noblis ESI, we tackle the nation's toughest problems and apply advanced solutions to our clients' most critical missions.

