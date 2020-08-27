CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARROW Exploration Corp. (“Arrow” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AXL) is pleased to announce the filing of its unaudited Financial Statements and MD&A for the quarter-ended June 30th, 2020, which are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).



FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(in United States dollars, except as otherwise noted) Three months

ended June 30,

2020 Six months

ended June 30,

2020 Three months

ended June 30,

2019 Total natural gas and crude oil revenues, net of royalties 896,011 4,744,491 7,525,728 Funds flow from (used in) operations (1) (1,345,899 ) (1,376,224 ) 965,570 Per share – basic ($) and diluted ($) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) 0.01 Net income (loss) 3,168,919 (22,889,346 ) (857,740 ) Per share – basic ($) and diluted ($) 0.05 (0.33 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) (946,363 ) (601,842 ) 1,952,816 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 68,674,602 68,674,602 68,674,602 Common shares end of period 68,674,602 68,674,602 68,674,602 Capital expenditures 180,795 180,795 4,171,680 Cash and cash equivalents 238,247 238,247 844,983 Current Assets 5,572,191 5,572,191 10,725,489 Current liabilities 15,730,805 15,730,805 18,800,186 Working capital (deficit) (1) (10,158,614 ) (10,158,614 ) (8,074,697 ) Long-term portion of restricted cash (2) 437,412 437,412 1,455,985 Total assets 47,386,940 47,386,940 76,333,739 Operating Natural gas and crude oil production, before royalties Natural gas (Mcf/d) 545 523 677 Natural gas liquids (bbl/d) 6 6 5 Crude oil (bbl/d) 321 696 1,741 Total (boe/d) 418 788 1,859 Operating netbacks ($/boe) (1) Natural gas ($/Mcf) (0.17 ) (0.06 ) (1.19 ) Crude oil ($/bbl) (7.18 ) 11.64 27.51 Total ($/boe) (5.57 ) 10.36 25.40

(1)Non-IFRS measures – see “Non-IFRS Measures” section within the MD&A

(2)Long term restricted cash not included in working capital

Marshall Abbott, CEO of Arrow commented, “The second quarter of 2020 saw the continuation of significant challenges for the international oil & gas industry, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter. Arrow continued to face many of these same challenges in the second quarter, including lower crude oil prices as a result of reduced global oil demand.”

Mr. Abbott continued, “As discussed in our first quarter results, at our LLA-23 block production rates over the past several months have been negatively impacted by lower oil prices, in addition to well-specific issues. As a result of these and other factors, following the end of the second quarter we made the difficult decision to temporarily shut-in production on the LLA-23 block. As announced on August 24th, 2020, we have entered into an agreement to sell the LLA-23 block to COG Energy Ltd., which marks a significant step forward in our strategic alternatives process.”

Mr. Abbott further commented, “Production from the Tapir Block has also been shut-in, and management continues to take the steps necessary to re-start production from that asset. Production at Ombu (Arrow holds 10%) remains shut-in pending further recovery of oil prices.”

About ARROW Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy S.A.) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company’s business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia’s most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins. Arrow’s 50% interest in the Tapir Block is contingent on the assignment by Ecopetrol SA of such interest to Arrow. Arrow’s seasoned team is led by a hands-on executive team supported by an experienced board. Arrow is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “AXL”.

