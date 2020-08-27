NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), an innovative corporate communications agency and content distributor, today announces that it will collaborate once again with LD Micro for The LD 500 taking place on September 1 – 4 in an entirely digital format. IBN has been a collaborative partner of LD Micro since 2012 and is proud to be a gold sponsor of The LD 500.



The LD 500 is virtualizing and expanding one of the largest and most influential independent micro-cap conferences, the LD Micro Main Event, which regularly attracts over 1,500 delegates to Bel Air, California. Next week, hundreds of innovative companies within a variety of sectors, including technology, biotech, pharmaceuticals, and alternative energy, will be providing the online investment community with their presentations. The virtual event will also feature a number of keynote addresses covering the likes of IPO and primary market opportunities, as well as an update on recent regulatory developments within the micro-cap equity universe.

This year’s conference is also set to host a dedicated presentation by Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for the InvestorBrandNetwork, who will be providing insights on how listed and pre-IPO companies can better reach new investor audiences through the use of podcasts, OTT and press syndication. To request a recording, visit http://ibn.fm/contact

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), one of 50+ brands part of the InvestorBrandNework, is also leveraging its resources to increase recognition for conference participants who are seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. NNW will be providing each of the publicly traded companies in attendance with virtual coverage, which includes offering amplified article syndication to over 5,000 of NetworkNewsWire’s strategic syndication partners along with a dedicated landing page where investors will be able to obtain further information on the hundreds of exhibitors presenting at the LD Micro conference.

To view IBN’s virtual coverage, which includes one-click access to market research tools and the websites of each presenting company, visit: http://ibn.fm/TheLD500

“We are looking forward to collaborating once again with the InvestorBrandNetwork,” comments Chris Lahiji, Managing Director of LD Micro. “InvestorBrandNetwork’s expertise in the field of corporate communications solutions and syndicated distribution via its extensive network of social media channels, news-oriented dissemination partners and investor-focused brands have provided significant value-added benefits to our sponsors and exhibitors throughout our numerous collaborations over the years.”

In addition to the coverage provided by the NNW, IBN is set to provide social media coverage of the virtual event. Collectively, there are more than 2 million likes and followers on a variety of platforms via the dozens of brands that comprise the InvestorBrandNetwork.

“LD Micro events are always a highlight for us. Chris Lahiji and his team have done a fantastic job bringing together this incredible virtual event and we are honored to again announce our sponsorship,” says Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “We love supporting micro-cap and small-cap companies in their communication strategies, and this well-regarded conference gives us a valuable opportunity to directly connect with them while taking their stories to new audiences beyond the virtual conference halls.”

