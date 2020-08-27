Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM), a vertically-integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp extracts with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is expanding their presence on their top-selling full spectrum hemp Lip Balm line of products.



Veritas Farms' Single Orange Cream Lip Balm is already the top-selling topical CBD SKU in units according to IRI in the Food Class of Trade for the latest period*. Across all channels, including chain Food and Drug, Orange Cream Lip Balm remains one of the overall top-selling items. Veritas has also launched other flavors and is now promoting the line in convenient 3-packs. Flavors include Cherry, Watermelon, Strawberry, and Mango. Each flavor is available in a variety of merchandising options including new easy-to-merchandise Counter-top Bowls.

In addition to current customers, the Company is working with some new distribution partners to bring the Veritas Lip Balm line to thousands of new retail partners across the country.

Alexander M. Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, commented, “We have known for a while that our Orange Cream Lip Balm is a top-selling SKU and we are excited to share this data with our retail partners. Our new merchandising and distribution partners along with existing retailers’ efforts will help grow this segment to one of the top-performing areas in the hemp/CBD space.”

*SOURCE: IRI Latest 13 Weeks Food

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils, and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently operates a 140-acre farm and production facility in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

