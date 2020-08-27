The winners will be virtually unveiled on September 29, on the sidelines of SIAL Canada 2020
SAINTE-JULIE, Quebec, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Agri-Food Export Group Quebec-Canada (Export Group) is pleased to announce the six finalists of the second edition of the Alizés Awards, selected by a jury of recognized experts in the field of agri-food exports. The Alizés Awards celebrate the excellence of the work accomplished by Canadian agri-food companies that have distinguished themselves in international markets and are presented by FCC, the event's lead partner. Taking into account the health measures currently to be observed, the winners will be virtually unveiled, on the web, on September 29, 2020, on the sidelines of SIAL Canada 2020.
At the end of the deliberations, the jury selected three finalists for each of the two categories, proudly representing the expertise of exporting companies in the Canadian agri-food industry. "The innovation demonstrated by companies, both in adapting their products for new markets and in developing international strategies, greatly impressed the jury" explains Mr. Louis Turcotte, jury’s chairperson and Senior Director, Corporate and commercial financing at FCC. "We were also blown away to see how clear the vision of Canadian exporters is and how they showcase a strong commitment to their development and growth."
Jury members:
Louis Turcotte (jury’s Chairperson)
Senior Director Agribusiness and Agri-Food
FCC
Miriam Feltham-Lauzon, M.Sc.
Senior Associate | Global Trade - Consumer
Export Development Canada
Martin Lemire RD, MA
Vice-President
EDIKOM, L’Actualité Alimentaire, Dux, Les Prix GAÏA, Le Must Magazine
Geneviève Marcotte
Executive Director
Missions commerciales de l’Université Laval
Marie-Claude Massicotte
Acting Deputy Director
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
On September 29, an Alizé will therefore be awarded to a company for each category during a virtual unveiling broadcast on the website www.lesprizalizesawards.ca. Indeed, even if current circumstances do not allow the usual gathering, the Export Group wants to promote and congratulate companies that stand out on international markets.
“It was essential for us to celebrate the work of the exporting companies and, by extension, of the entire agri-food industry, who have been working very hard, especially in the last few months. For this reason, we did not hesitate to migrate to a virtual unveiling" underlines Mr. Martin Lavoie, CEO of the Export Group. "Everyone is invited to join us in recognizing the work of the industry through this all-new virtual event."
The Export Group would like to thank all of the jury members as well as its main partners: FCC, the Quebec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Sophie Côté Assurance-Crédit inc. the Actualité Alimentaire magazine, Agro-Québec, Food in Canada and Comexposium - SIAL Canada.
About Export Group
With over 500 members, Export Group is the largest association of agri-food exporters in Canada. Created in 1990, the Association has, over the years, developed several services and initiated hundreds of activities to facilitate market access outside Quebec and internationally for agri-food exporters in Quebec. A privileged link between exporters and markets, an essential bridge between the public sector and industry, the Association works daily to increase the presence of Quebec products around the world.
Agri-Food Export Group Québec-Canada
Sainte-Julie, Quebec, CANADA
Les Prix Alizés Awards
