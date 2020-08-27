TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentriLogic, a global provider of IT Transformation solutions, today announced the addition of Shalini Duggal as the company’s Chief People Officer (CPO).



Duggal, who brings over 17 years of Human Resources experience, is a transformational executive who will be leading all people, culture, and talent development functions throughout the global business. The addition to CentriLogic’s executive leadership team follows two strategic acquisitions of ManageForce and ObjectSharp earlier in 2020 that brought over 100 new employees into the company. Duggal will play a pivotal role integrating the teams and implementing a growth-oriented culture on a global scale.

Duggal has committed her career to supporting the development of fast-growing companies and inclusive cultures. Previously, she served as Chief People and Culture Officer at Achievers, leading the people strategy and the global HR team. Prior to her work at Achievers, she served as Chief Human Resources Officer for Ontario Telemedicine Network (OTN). Earlier to her work at OTN, Duggal spent over eight years as the Vice President of Human Resources at SCM Insurance Services.

“As CentriLogic continues to evolve its portfolio to help customers achieve IT Transformation, it’s important that we integrate our newly formed organization and strengthen our customer-centric culture,” said CentriLogic Chief Executive Officer, Robert Offley. “Shalini brings a unique skillset and tremendous track record of HR leadership and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on board.”

“CentriLogic’s employees are at the heart of the company’s continued growth and success, and I’m excited to be joining the team at such a pivotal phase of growth,” said Duggal. “I look forward to helping employees and customers realize their full potential by strengthening corporate culture, talent management, and operational excellence.”

