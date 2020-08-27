Dovre Group Plc Major shareholder announcements August 27, 2020 at 5:00 pm

NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT: JOENSUUN KAUPPA JA KONE OY

Dovre Group Plc has received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from Kyösti Kakkonen. According to the notification, the ownership of Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy to shares and voting rights in Dovre Group Plc has increased above 10%. Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy is an entity controlled by Kyösti Kakkonen.

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) FI0009008098 - 12,315,917 - 12.08% TOTAL 12,315,917 12.08%

According to the notification, the total number of shares and voting rights in Dovre Group Plc held by Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy is 10,315,917 pcs (10.12%) and K22 Finance Oy is 2,000,000 pcs (1.96%). Both entities are controlled by Kyösti Kakkonen.

Dovre Group Plc’s registered total number of shares is 102,956,494.

Dovre Group Plc

Mari Paski, CFO

mari.paski@dovregroup.com

tel. +358 20 436 2000

www.dovregroup.com

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, Russia and the US, and employs more than 650 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

