Dividend information

Reference is made to the Q2 2020 Presentation released 27 August 2020.

BW Offshore Limited provides the following key information relating to its cash dividend for Q2 2020.

Dividend amount: USD 0.034 per share

Declared currency: USD

Date of approval: 26 August 2020

Last day inclusive: 2 September 2020

Ex-date: 3 September 2020

Record date: 4 September 2020

Dividend payment date to shareholders: 11 September 2020

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore is a leading provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry. The company also participates in developing proven offshore hydrocarbon reservoirs. BW Offshore is represented in all major oil and gas regions world-wide with a fleet of 15 owned FPSOs. The company has more than 35 years of production track record, having executed 40 FPSO and FSO projects. BW Offshore is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

