Austin, TX, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to manage the built environment, today announced that its Meridian Cloud engineering document management (EDM) solution has been certified as Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II compliant by Dutch auditor Noordbeek BV. Meridian Cloud received a SOC 2 Type II assurance report after detailed customer audits of its organizational controls related to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria.

According to technology analyst firm IDC, 70% of cybersecurity breaches originate at system endpoints despite growing efforts and spending to prevent them. As COVID-19 has increased remote access to critical systems, it is more important than ever that software providers assist their clients in countering and mitigating these threats. A Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 audit is an audit of an organization’s reporting controls as they relate security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system. As ever-increasing amounts of critical information being stored in the cloud and being shared via the internet, software providers must put significant effort into helping their users keep that information safe, accurate and available when needed.

Meridian Cloud is Accruent’s enterprise-grade engineering document management system that provides a repository for an organization’s blueprints and CAD drawings, and other asset technical information. Its configurable workflows help users streamline collaboration with all internal departments and ensures every document change is versioned and audited to assure regulatory compliance.

The SOC 2 Type II audit assures Meridian Cloud’s processes have been verified in the critical areas of:

Security – Including intrusion detection, multi-factor authentication, and use of network and application firewalls to keep data repositories safe from intruders.

Availability – Including performance monitoring, security incident handling, and disaster recovery to make certain that information is available when it is needed.

Meridian Cloud delivers benefits both at the handover of a new facility from construction to operations teams as well to those responsible for the ongoing maintenance of those facilities. These benefits include the ability to:

Deliver instant access to engineering documents to maintenance and engineering departments via desktop or mobile device

Automatically append comments and photos from maintenance to engineering departments for document updates

Maintain version control to assure that users always see current information

Retain relationships between documents, CAD models and assets and assure the quality, accuracy and completeness of asset data and metadata in a unified system

Integrate technical document access with most major Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) systems to deliver technical documentation with the click of a button from within those systems

“Completing a SOC 2 Type II audit is a challenging process that required us not only to demonstrate the quality of our controls, but to do so on an ongoing basis,” said Patrick Kuijper, Director of Engineering, Accruent. “Because we know that our customers manage valuable and critical assets, it was important to us to demonstrate our commitment to them.”

Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers worldwide in markets including retail, manufacturing, corporate facilities and real estate, healthcare, higher education, public sector, utilities and telecommunications, providing comprehensive software solutions for the built environment. Its Meridian EDM software helps more than 1,000 clients around the globe manage technical documentation for more than $1.5 trillion in assets. Meridian users include the majority of the world’s largest chemical, pharmaceutical and oil and gas companies as well as companies in other asset-intensive industries such as utilities, manufacturing and transportation.

“Our clients include companies that provide essential services for people around the world,” added Pat Jenakanandhini, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Accruent. “Demonstrating to them that Meridian will continue to deliver availability, security and data privacy and integrity gives them the assurance that their critical asset data can be relied on so that they can deliver important goods and services with confidence.”

