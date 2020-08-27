Dublin, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Cell 5G Network Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Radio Technology (5G NR (Standalone and Non-standalone)), Cell Type (Picocells, Femtocells, and Microcells), Deployment Mode, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global small cell 5G network market size is expected to grow from USD 626 million in 2020 to USD 2,413 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.0% during the forecast period.



The major growth drivers for the market include the growth in the mobile data traffic, the emergence of Citizens Broadband Radio Services (CBRS) band, and lower Capital Expenditure (CAPEX). However, poor backhaul connectivity may restrain the market growth.

Femtocells segment to constitute the largest market size during the forecast period.

The femtocells segment is the biggest contributor to the small cell 5G network market. The increasing data traffic on mobile networks and the growing need for high bandwidth spectrum are the prime factors that are expected to boost the adoption of small cells in the indoor segment by deployment mode.

Among end-users, the telecom operators segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-users, the telecom operators segment is expected to hold a larger market size in the small cell 5G network market during the forecast period. Nowadays, telecom companies are more focused on providing 5G services under sub 6GHz for delivering enhanced mobile broadband services. In addition, they are aggressive to provide Internet of Things (IoT) and low latency communication services on mmWave or higher frequency bands, which would play an important role in accelerating the growth of small cell deployment in the 5G network.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific (APAC)is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the small cell 5G network vendors during the forecast period. The large population in APAC has created an extensive pool of mobile subscribers for telecom companies. It is the largest contributor to the total number of mobile subscribers across the globe and expected to add more subscribers to its network in the coming years.

It is a diversified region, which houses a wide range of countries moving toward digital transformation. It is set to dominate small cell 5G deployments, due to its size, diversity, and the logical lead taken by countries, including South Korea, China, and Japan.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the small cell 5G network market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Small Cell 5G Network Market

4.2 Small Cell 5G Network Market, by Component, 2020

4.3 Market, by Service, 2020

4.4 Market, by Deployment Mode, 2020

4.5 Market, by Cell Type, 2020

4.6 Small Cell 5G Network Market, by End User, 2020

4.7 Market, by Radio Technology, 2020

4.8 North America Market, by Component

4.9 Asia Pacific Market, by Component



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Mobile Data Traffic

5.2.1.2 Emergence of Citizens Broadband Radio Service Band

5.2.1.3 Need to Minimize Capex and Opex

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Poor Backhaul Connectivity

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Iot and M2M Communication

5.2.3.2 Emergence of 5G

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Difficulties in Deploying Small Cells in 5G Networks

5.2.4.2 Implications of Government Regulations

5.3 Covid-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.4 State of 5G Commercialization

5.5 Regulatory Implications

5.6 Industry Use Cases

5.6.1 Use Case 1: China Unicom in Collaboration with Ericsson Deployed Radio Dot System in 500 Buildings Within Three Months

5.6.2 Use Case 2: Kt and Ericsson Successfully Held Trials and Deployed Indoor 5G Network for Kt Subscribers Using Ericsson Radio Dot System

5.7 Impact of Disruptive Technologies

5.7.1 Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning

5.7.2 Blockchain



6 Small Cell 5G Network Market, by Frequency Band

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Low Frequency

6.3 Mmwave



7 Small Cell 5G Network Market, by 5G Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Enhanced Mobile Broadband

7.3 Massive Iot

7.4 Massive Machine Type Communications and Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communications



8 Small Cell 5G Network Market, by Component

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Components: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Components: Covid-19 Impact

8.2 Solutions

8.3 Services

8.3.1 Consulting

8.3.2 Integration and Deployment

8.3.3 Training and Support



9 Small Cell 5G Network Market, by Cell Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Cell Types: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Cell Types: Covid-19 Impact

9.2 Picocells

9.3 Femtocells

9.4 Microcells



10 Small Cell 5G Network Market, by Deployment Mode

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Deployment Modes: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Deployment Modes: Covid-19 Impact

10.2 Outdoor

10.3 Indoor



11 Small Cell 5G Network Market, by Radio Technology

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Radio Technologies: Market Drivers

11.1.2 Radio Technologies: Covid-19 Impact

11.2 5G New Radio Standalone

11.3 5G New Radio Non-Standalone



12 Small Cell 5G Network Market, by End User

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 End Users: Market Drivers

12.1.2 End Users: Covid-19 Impact

12.2 Telecom Operators

12.3 Enterprises



13 Small Cell 5G Network Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.5 Middle East and Africa

13.6 Latin America



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Scenario

14.2.1 Partnerships

14.2.2 New Product Launches

14.2.3 Acquisitions



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Ericsson

15.2 Huawei

15.3 Ip.Access

15.4 Nokia

15.5 Samsung

15.6 Airspan

15.7 Cisco

15.8 Commscope

15.9 Comba Telecom

15.10 Contela

15.11 Corning

15.12 Fujitsu

15.13 NEC

15.14 Zte

15.15 Baicells Technologies

15.16 Accelleran

15.17 Accuver

15.18 Casa Systems

15.19 Commagility

15.20 Radisys

15.21 Altiostar

15.22 Siradel

15.23 Qualcomm

15.24 Octasic

15.25 Pc-Tel

15.26 Microsemi



16 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/baxfhi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900