FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates Company dealt in Willis Towers Watson plc. Class of relevant security to which

the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.000304635 ordinary shares Date of dealing 26th August 2020













2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 6,408,254























































































































4.97310%



(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to

purchase/sell N/A Total 6,408,254























































































































4.97310%





(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A Total N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Purchase 4 201.27 Purchase 20 201.27 Purchase 962 201.27 Purchase 156 201.27 Purchase 2,232 201.27 Purchase 23 201.27 Purchase 1,310 201.27 Purchase 690 201.27 Purchase 20 201.27 Purchase 854 201.27 Purchase 64 201.27 Purchase 849 201.27 Purchase 95 201.27 Purchase 139 201.27 Purchase 5 201.27 Purchase 297 201.27 Purchase 334 201.27 Purchase 10,063 201.27 Purchase 1,111 201.27 Purchase 24 201.27 Purchase 55 201.27 Purchase 66 201.27 Purchase 34 201.27 Purchase 29 201.27 Purchase 37 201.27 Purchase 88 201.27 Purchase 43 201.27 Purchase 86 201.27 Purchase 59 201.27 Purchase 146 201.27 Purchase 825 201.27 Purchase 45 201.27 Purchase 893 201.27 Purchase 200 201.27 Purchase 73 201.27 Purchase 214 201.27 Purchase 340 201.27 Purchase 60 201.27 Purchase 224 201.27 Purchase 260 201.27 Purchase 20 201.27 Purchase 125 201.27 Purchase 52 201.27 Purchase 33 201.27 Purchase 11 201.27 Purchase 875 201.27 Purchase 47 201.27 Purchase 37 201.27 Purchase 59 201.27 Purchase 7 201.27 Purchase 3,503 201.27 Purchase 300 201.27 Purchase 30 201.27 Purchase 260 201.27 Purchase 15 201.27 Purchase 225 201.27 Purchase 173 201.27 Purchase 283 201.27 Purchase 23 201.27 Purchase 83 201.27 Purchase 6,800 201.27 Purchase 13,171 201.27 Purchase 264 201.27 Purchase 463 201.27 Purchase 10,204 201.27 Purchase 20 201.27 Purchase 13 201.27 Purchase 346 201.27 Purchase 64,470 201.27 Purchase 4,661 201.27 Purchase 138 201.27 Purchase 561 201.27 Purchase 6,134 201.27 Purchase 63 201.27 Purchase 3,468 201.27 Purchase 2,022 201.27 Purchase 928 201.27 Purchase 352 201.27 Purchase 82 201.27 Purchase 22 201.27 Purchase 45 201.27 Purchase 1,300 201.27 Purchase 664 201.27 Purchase 4,972 201.27 Purchase 248 201.27 Purchase 6,072 201.27 Purchase 343 201.27 Purchase 17 201.27 Purchase 15 201.27 Purchase 82 201.27 Purchase 272 201.27 Purchase 53 201.27 Purchase 8 201.27 Purchase 71 201.27 Purchase 13 201.27 Purchase 116 201.27 Purchase 67 201.27 Purchase 70 201.27 Purchase 28 201.27 Purchase 78 201.27 Purchase 78 201.27 Purchase 1 201.27 Purchase 22 201.27 Purchase 152 201.27 Purchase 74 201.27 Purchase 15 201.27 Purchase 200 201.57 Purchase 283 201.27 Purchase 30 201.27 Purchase 46 201.27 Purchase 1,367 201.27 Purchase 75 201.27 Purchase 69 201.27 Purchase 50 201.27 Purchase 76 201.27 Purchase 19 201.27 Purchase 87 201.27 Purchase 75 201.27 Purchase 104 201.27 Purchase 167 201.27 Purchase 595 201.27 Purchase 2,320 201.57 Purchase 986 201.57 Purchase 153 201.57 Purchase 63 201.57 Purchase 63 201.57 Purchase 453 201.57 Purchase 8 201.57 Purchase 159 201.27 Purchase 1,969 201.27 Purchase 2,975 201.27 Purchase 5,028 201.27 Purchase 70 201.27 Purchase 10 201.27 Purchase 91 201.27 Purchase 6 201.27 Purchase 47 201.27 Purchase 66 201.27 Purchase 65 201.27 Purchase 56 201.27 Purchase 295 201.27 Purchase 267 201.27 Purchase 267 201.27 Purchase 190 201.27 Purchase 65 201.27 Purchase 1,091 201.27 Purchase 41 201.27 Purchase 64 201.27 Purchase 46 201.27 Purchase 89 201.27 Purchase 927 201.27 Purchase 22 201.27 Purchase 23 201.27 Purchase 74 201.27 Purchase 130 201.27 Purchase 73 201.27 Purchase 30 201.27 Purchase 1,209 201.27 Purchase 377 201.27 Purchase 63 201.27 Purchase 23 201.27 Purchase 98 201.27 Purchase 3,508 201.27 Purchase 90 201.27 Purchase 30 201.27 Purchase 599 201.27 Purchase 700 201.27 Purchase 429 201.27 Purchase 66 201.27 Purchase 37 201.27 Purchase 87 201.57 Purchase 117 201.27 Purchase 53 201.27 Purchase 35 201.27 Purchase 236 201.27 Purchase 95 201.27 Purchase 82 201.27 Purchase 94 201.27 Purchase 3 201.27 Purchase 46 201.27 Purchase 29 201.27 Purchase 929 201.27 Purchase 628 201.27 Purchase 8 201.27 Purchase 540 201.27 Purchase 21 201.27 Purchase 66 201.27 Purchase 66 201.27 Purchase 78 201.27 Purchase 30 201.27 Purchase 122 201.27 Purchase 35 201.27 Sale 12,800 201.57 Sale 210 201.57 Sale 1,872 201.57 Sale 265 201.57

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD Nature of transaction



(Note 6) Number of relevant securities



(Note 7) Price per unit



(Note 5) N/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option Writing, selling,

purchasing

varying etc. Number of

securities to which

the option relates

(Note 7) Exercise

price Type, e.g.

American,

European etc. Expiry

date Option money

paid/received

per unit (Note 5) N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per

unit (Note 5) N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8) Details Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5) N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. N/A