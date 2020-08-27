Pune, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report states that the medical clothing market size was USD 63.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 99.9 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The global market is set to gain momentum from the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections. Besides, the rising awareness campaigns regarding the benefits of clinical clothing would affect the market positively. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a recent report, titled, “Medical Clothing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Surgical Drapes, Medical Scrubs and Gowns, Gloves, Facial Protection, Sterilization Wraps, Protective Apparels and Others), By Application (Hospitals & Physicians’ Offices, Outpatient Facilities, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”

Drivers & Restraints-

Outbreak of Covid-19 Pandemic to Surge Demand for Medical Clothing

In January 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic occurred because of coronavirus. The virus is anticipated to have its origin in snakes or bats. The WHO also tagged Covid-19 as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). The Centers for diseases control and Prevention (CDC) mentioned that among all the emerging infectious disease that affect humans, around 75% of them originate from animals.

Hence, the increasing concerns regarding infectious diseases are likely to boost the medical clothing market growth in the coming years. Besides, zoonotic diseases have a tendency to affect public health worldwide, especially the emerging countries owing to their lack of control strategies. However, medical clothing often has to be approved by the regulatory bodies, such as the FDA. It involved extra expenses. Therefore, it may hinder the market growth.





Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Focus on Acquiring Other Enterprises to Strengthen Position

Various big, small, and medium companies operating in the market are engaging in mergers and acquisition strategy to gain the maximum share and expand their businesses. It is also helping them in catering to the need of their growing consumer bases. Below are a couple of the latest key industry developments:

November 2019 : Ansell Limited teamed up with ProGlove to develop hand protection solutions by using innovative technology. It would enable the right personal protective equipment (PPE) compliance at the workplace.

: Ansell Limited teamed up with ProGlove to develop hand protection solutions by using innovative technology. It would enable the right personal protective equipment (PPE) compliance at the workplace. November 2018: Superior Uniform Group, Inc. successfully acquired CID Resources Inc. to gain ownership of the rising medical clothing providers and enter into a new segment in the uniform market.





Regional Analysis-

North America to Remain at the Forefront Stoked by Developed Healthcare Infrastructure

The market is geographically fragmented into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and North America. Amongst these, North America procured USD 25.5 billion in 2019 and is set to dominate in the forthcoming period.

This growth is attributable to the presence of numerous medical clothing manufacturing companies, increasing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, and developed healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is estimated to grow rapidly by exhibiting high CAGR on account of the increasing awareness programs amongst the masses regarding hygiene and safety.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of organizations present in the global Medical Clothing Market. They are as follows:

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Halyard Health

3M Company

Medline Industries, Inc.

Superior Uniform Groups

Semperit AG Holding

Ansell Healthcare LLC

Medline Industries

Mölnlycke Health Care

Barco Uniforms

Other prominent players





Medical Clothing Market Segmentations:

By Product

· Surgical Drapes, Scrubs and Gowns

· Medical Gloves

· Facial Protection

· Sterilization Wraps

· Protective Apparel

· Others

By End User

· Hospitals & Clinics

· Outpatient Facilities

· Physicians’ Offices

· Others

By Geography

· North America (U.S. and Canada)

· Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

· Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

· Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





