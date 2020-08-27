NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) and NexTech AR (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR)



EdTech is a $250 billion market globally, and growing fast according EdTechXGlobal research. Wall Street Reporter highlights tech leaders comments and insights from recent earnings and analyst calls, which showcase the newest trends in this space.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) CEO Chip Paucek: “Universities Must Embrace Hybrid Online Education to Thrive” https://bit.ly/3gFS7eE

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: "Positioned for Exponential Revenue Growth” August 27 Livestream/LiveChat: https://bit.ly/31zmgYy

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), CEO Dan Rosensweig: "Digital Transformation of Education Fully Underway” https://bit.ly/2YxtESd

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) CEO Aaron Skonnard: “Helping Organization Develop Tech Skills at Scale” https://bit.ly/34HnCT1

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) CEO Chip Paucek: “Universities Must Embrace Hybrid Online Education to Thrive”

“…It’s now unmistakably clear that a structural change is happening in higher education…we’re seeing a demonstrable shift toward online and away from campus space programs.”

“From the university partner side of the equation, we're seeing a rapid acceleration in our partners' mindset in regards to broader digital transformation across their institutions, which we believe will play out favorably over time for 2U…Investing in high quality online education has become mission critical for universities, and our expertise and capabilities are increasingly indispensable to our partners. We're seeing new partnerships, like our recent deal with Amherst College, in one of the world's best small liberal arts colleges decides to embrace online. That's a clear sign of seismic change and smart leadership…We expect more deployments like Amherst as institutions confront growing uncertainty over the upcoming school year.“

2U, Inc.(NASDAQ: TWOU) Earnings Call Highlights Available at: https://bit.ly/3gFS7eE

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: "Positioned for Exponential Revenue Growth"

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" livestream investor conference, NexTech CEO Evan Gappelberg and President Paul Duffy, shared with investors how NexTech, video conference and AR solutions are displacing the $150 billion tradeshow and meeting market, as more enterprise, educational, and government turns to virtual events. (The global virtual events market in 2020 is $90 billion, according to Grandview Research). NEXCF virtual meetings, and AR technology is now being deployed in EdTech applications at major universities. Ryerson University is deploying NexTech’s Inferno AR for rich, collaborative AR enhanced learning experiences for 5,000 Chemistry, Biology and Physics students from the Faculty of Science during the Fall and Winter terms.

Watch NexTech (OTC: NEXCF) conference presentation EdTech Demo: https://bit.ly/3iHXvz4

Join NEXCF August 27 Livestream/CEO LiveChat. 12:30EST start time: https://bit.ly/31zmgYy

August 27 - NEXCF announces that Carnegie Mellon University has chosen NexTech's InfernoAR platform for a virtual series beginning next month. Carnegie Mellon, a globally recognized leader in higher education, will host its third-annual INTERSECT@CMU Conference beginning on Thursday, September 10, 2020. The virtual conference series will continue throughout the month and into October, featuring conversations and panel discussions about the COVID-19 pandemic's long-term global effects on four foundational elements of society: health and healthcare, education, the economy, and sustainability.

August 25 - NEXCF named SAP executive Eugen Winschel as Chief Operating Officer. Eugen Winschel is an 18 year veteran at SAP, where he was Global Vice President business Leader at SAP, and an expert in AI. Winschel has an extensive track record of proven success. In his previous positions with SAP as Global Vice President, he completely transformed the size and experience for global and regional events, digitized the physical world with IoT technology, delivered the first Enterprise Artificial Intelligence solution by using Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing, and ran multiple corporate-wide growth and efficiency initiatives. In his new role with NexTech, Winschel will be responsible for scaling the company from a 70 person organization into a global powerhouse of 700 people or more, for next-generation augmented reality and video conferencing solutions. With the hiring of Winschel, NexTech expands its organizational capabilities as it rapidly grows and scales from being a visionary startup.

August 20 - NEXCF completed a C$13,200,000 prospectus offering, to fuel its next growth phase.

August 17 - NEXCF announced a major product line expansion which takes it from selling just one major brand - Miele - to now adding seven consumer brands, including, Dyson, Philips Norelco, MR. Coffee, VitaMix, Breville and Cuisinart. These new distribution deals position the company to take full advantage of the new SFH (shop from home) paradigm shift in e-commerce as well as leverage its full augmented reality technology stack into these brands, which includes its WebAR, ARitize360 app and its 3D/AR advertising network. The company expects these new products to have a significant impact on future revenues. Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer, NexTech AR noted "Up until 60 days, Miele accounted for the majority of our AR ecommerce business. Now with seven major new brands and more in the works, we are exponentially increasing our AR e-commerce revenue potential."

July 30 - NEXCF announced a new contract with Ryerson University to provide InfernoAR Augmented Reality Remote Learning Solutions, with an initial focus on first year Chemistry, Biology and Physics students from the Faculty of Science at Ryerson and enable over 5,000 students to participate in rich, collaborative AR enhanced learning experiences during the Fall and Winter Terms. Ryerson University of Toronto, Canada has over 46,000 students.

July 8 - NEXCF announced it has filed to up-list its shares to NASDAQ.

Click here to join NEXCF August 27 Livestream/CEO LiveChat. 12:30EST start time: https://bit.ly/31zmgYy

Watch NexTech (OTC: NEXCF) conference presentation EdTech Demo: https://bit.ly/3iHXvz4

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), CEO Dan Rosensweig: "Digital Transformation of Education Fully Underway”

“A crisis often accelerates the inevitable and that is what we are seeing happening now in higher education. The reality is students who are already learning online, were under supported by their schools who had diminishing budgets, so that the need for virtual learning support was already expanding...Almost overnight, when schools around the world had to move 100% online, that trend accelerated and has revealed the true potential and the value of what Chegg has to offer. The numbers say it best, and what they reflect is that students have an even greater need for high-quality, low-cost, personalized, and adaptive online education to help them learn and master their curriculum….As we think about the lasting impact on the future of higher education globally, we see these trends continuing.

“We saw a marked increase in engagement from our existing subscribers and we're seeing a meaningful increase in the take rate of our new Chegg Study Pack much early than we expected.”

Chegg, Inc (NYSE: CHGG) Earnings call highlights available at: https://bit.ly/2YxtESd

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) CEO Aaron Skonnard: “Helping Organization Develop Tech Skills at Scale”

“…Since the onset of the pandemic, our customers and partners have relied on the fast deployment of our platform to upskill and engage technologists as they respond and adjust to the new normal. An excellent example of this came in Q2, as we closed our largest Flow deal to date, a seven figure deal with the oldest bank in New York. This bank, a long time Skills customer depends on its global workforce of software engineers to deliver new products and stay competitive…”

On the move from in-classroom training: “…what we're seeing here is a different type of conversation this time, where a lot of those large enterprise customers are reimagining and rethinking how they're going to solve those same jobs to be done that they solved with classroom training in a post-COVID environment. And I believe we're well positioned to take advantage of that opportunity. Both through our digital solutions that we offer today, along with some new and improved professional services offerings that we can also bring to the table, like our workshops offering that you may have heard of before. That's something we can execute on right now today. And we're also looking at how to further extend that capability to further maximize our ability to take advantage of that transition opportunity. And we think it'll be something that plays out over many years to come. And we want to help our customers accomplish that.”

On shifting LIVE conference sales pipeline to virtual event :“…LIVE is always a big pipe generation event for us. But we are moving forward with LIVE as a virtual event, just like we did in March with our LIVE Europe event, right, as COVID was hitting. And so, we're optimistic based on what we saw from LIVE Europe that LIVE North America in October could be even bigger and better from this perspective…one of the benefits of a virtual event is, we can actually scale to a much larger audience and attract people that wouldn't typically travel to the event to be part of it…”

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Earnings Call Highlights Available at: https://bit.ly/34HnCT1

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843)

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. This online event allows retail investors the same level of CEO access and information, which was once restricted to institutional investors, and investment banking clients. Watching this online/livestream event, gives investors an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of what could be the "Next Super Stock" - before they are discovered by Wall Street. https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/