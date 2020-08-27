An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary



ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Of late, there has been a bounty of good news issued by Biotricity (OTCQB: BTCY) whose remote medical monitoring systems have experienced expanded interest. Biotricity’s technology, you may recall, enables patients to provide health care providers with critical health data from their homes.

We believe that enthusiasm by patients and health care providers for remote health care is a trend since it simply does not make sense to expose someone who may or may not have health issues into a facility full of patients under similar circumstances when a monitor can provide the same information available during an in-office visit. Not every in-office visit can be replaced by remote medicine but many can.

Along these lines, Biotricity added to its remote medicine arsenal, a licensing agreement with MD Matrix. Biotricity can now add to its existing suite of remote medical technology offerings through an exclusive licensing agreement and potential acquisition of MD Matrix and its telemedicine platform. The technology features state of the art real-time streaming of medical devices, making it a fit for the Bioflux platform.

Consider that Biotricity already has myriad relationships that it can use as a pipeline to expand its service offering immediately and the deal might be more lucrative than just the combination of two businesses. A full product onboarding of both company’s offerings could create a real 1 + 1 = 3 outcome given the overall growth potential of combining the two offerings together.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is a modern medical technology company focused on delivering innovative, remote biometric monitoring solutions to the medical and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions and lifestyle improvement. Biotricity’s R&D continues to focus on the preventative healthcare market, with a vision of putting health management into the hands of the individual. The company aims to support the self-management of critical and chronic conditions with the use of innovative solutions to ease the growing burden on the healthcare system. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

About The Emerging Markets Report.

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

DISCLAIMER:

EMC has been paid $177,500 and 75,000 restricted shares by Biotricity Inc. for various marketing services including this report.

https://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer/

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

https://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/otc-markets-sec/