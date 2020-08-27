New York, New York, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthCam, the leading provider of webcam technology and services, is celebrating its 24th year in business this week.

Now more than ever, it is becoming second-nature for people to use cameras to stay connected with each other and with their work. In 2020 EarthCam accelerated the development of imaging hardware, software and new features to help a long list of industries, organizations and individuals overcome new hindrances caused by travel limitations and social distancing.

In the past year, EarthCam’s global camera network expanded its audience more than ever before, providing unprecedented live views of stark changes to our world caused by COVID-19. EarthCam documented the historic emptying of city streets and beaches during lock-down, capturing the public imagination through major international broadcast and digital media platforms like the New York Times, The Verge and Financial Times. EarthCam’s content was seen by hundreds of millions, and doubled its reach, in part due to a new demand to virtually visit beloved destinations deemed too unsafe to travel to in person. In the middle of lockdown, EarthCam teamed up with the Trust for the National Mall to capture the height of the cherry blossom in Washington DC, allowing thousands to enjoy the spectacle remotely.

In June, EarthCamTV 2 was launched - a unique virtual vacation app featuring the best live cameras in the world – that quickly hit the #1 ranking in Amazon Fire TV apps in the travel category.

EarthCam also made strides in helping businesses communicate and document their work from afar and stay virtually close to remote colleagues. Several new additions were made to the EarthCam camera line-up, and live cameras can now be incorporated into Zoom video conferences. Also to facilitate remote work, EarthCam’s live camera systems can now be synched and aligned with building information modelling software, such as Autodesk. This helps construction, engineering and architecture teams see construction projects evolve remotely in real-time, helping everyone stay abreast of progress without having to be on-site.

Being responsive to the evolving market and to new paradigms driven by the push for remote visualization has helped drive one of the best growth years to-date for EarthCam. In the last 12 months, more clients and viewers have been served than ever before.

To watch the latest content from EarthCam’s live cameras visit EarthCam.com.

About EarthCam

EarthCam is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services. Founded in 1996, it provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and 360° reality capture for corporate and government clients. The company leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patent-pending technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important events.

The Webby Award winning company hosts many highly trafficked tourism cams, with views of popular locations and landmarks such as Times Square, Hollywood Boulevard, World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty, Miami Beach, Key West, Bourbon Street, Temple Bar in Dublin, CN Tower, the Eiffel Tower and Abbey Road Crossing in London.

To experience more of EarthCam, visit https://www.earthcam.com/or download the Webcams app on your mobile device at https://www.earthcam.com/mobile/.

