The report on the global bioplastic textiles market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global bioplastic textiles market to grow with a CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on bioplastic textiles market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on bioplastic textiles market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global bioplastic textiles market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global bioplastic textiles market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing demand for biodegradable products

Rising government initiatives for the use of environment-friendly products

Increasing adoption of the bioplastic product in fabrics and home textiles

2) Restraints

High costs for bioplastic production

3) Opportunities

Research and development in the production of biodegradable plastics

Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

The primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



The primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global bioplastic textiles market is segmented on the basis of material, source, and application.



The Global Bioplastic Textiles Market by Material

Polyamide

Polytrimethylene Terephthalate

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polylactic Acid

Other Materials

The Global Bioplastic Textiles Market by Source

Beet

Sugarcane

Cassava

Corn Starch

Other Sources

The Global Bioplastic Textiles Market by Application

Clothing

Footwear

Home Textiles

Other Applications

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

BASF SE

GALATEA BIO TECH

Biome Bioplastics Ltd.

Corbion N.V.

Ercros S.A.

FKuR

NaturePlast

Bio-on SpA

Gucci

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Other companies

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the bioplastic textiles market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the bioplastic textiles market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global bioplastic textiles market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Bioplastic Textiles Market Highlights

2.2. Bioplastic Textiles Market Projection

2.3. Bioplastic Textiles Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Bioplastic Textiles Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Material

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Source

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Bioplastic Textiles Market



4. Bioplastic Textiles Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Bioplastic Textiles Market by Material

5.1. Polyamide

5.2. Polytrimethylene Terephthalate

5.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate

5.4. Polylactic Acid

5.5. Other Materials



6. Global Bioplastic Textiles Market by Source

6.1. Beet

6.2. Sugarcane

6.3. Cassava

6.4. Corn Starch

6.5. Other Sources



7. Global Bioplastic Textiles Market by Application

7.1. Clothing

7.2. Footwear

7.3. Home Textiles

7.4. Other Applications



8. Global Bioplastic Textiles Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Bioplastic Textiles Market by Material

8.1.2. North America Bioplastic Textiles Market by Source

8.1.3. North America Bioplastic Textiles Market by Application

8.1.4. North America Bioplastic Textiles Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Bioplastic Textiles Market by Material

8.2.2. Europe Bioplastic Textiles Market by Source

8.2.3. Europe Bioplastic Textiles Market by Application

8.2.4. Europe Bioplastic Textiles Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Bioplastic Textiles Market by Material

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Bioplastic Textiles Market by Source

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Bioplastic Textiles Market by Application

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Bioplastic Textiles Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Bioplastic Textiles Market by Material

8.4.2. RoW Bioplastic Textiles Market by Source

8.4.3. RoW Bioplastic Textiles Market by Application

8.4.4. RoW Bioplastic Textiles Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Bioplastic Textiles Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. BASF SE

9.2.2. GALATEA BIO TECH

9.2.3. Biome Bioplastics Ltd.

9.2.4. Corbion N.V.

9.2.5. Ercros S.A.

9.2.6. FKuR

9.2.7. NaturePlast

9.2.8. Bio-on SpA

9.2.9. Gucci

9.2.10. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

9.2.11. Other companies



10. Appendix



