AVON, Conn., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As use of technology platforms for benefits enrollment and administration increases amongst employers of all sizes, platforms continue to expand their capabilities and services to meet employer needs and to differentiate in a competitive marketplace with an increasing number of providers. As a result of this change, many carriers are required to partner with these external providers that can deliver a variety of online capabilities and self-service enrollment, educational tools and content, as well as human-based client support.
Eastbridge’s recently released report, Marketplace Review of Enrollment and Benefit Administration Platform Providers, looks in detail at the platforms of leading benefits technology providers and presents side-by-side comparative data on key benefit enrollment and administrative capabilities and processes for those providers. Following are a few findings from the report:
The Marketplace Review of Enrollment and Benefit Administration Platform Providers Spotlight™ Report is now available for sale for $2,500. For additional information or to purchase the report, visit the report page by clicking here, e-mail info@eastbridge.com, or call (860) 676-9633.
Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada.
