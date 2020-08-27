Lehi, UT, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RainFocus, the leading event marketing and management platform, today announced that it has been included in Forrester’s Now Tech: B2B Online Event Technologies report, Q3 2020.

Events have changed drastically since the beginning of the year creating a sense of uncertainty and the need to pivot to virtual formats. As one integrated end-to-end event platform, RainFocus brings companies and customers together and gives stakeholders a single, shared view of event success. With rapid event deployment, personalized marketing, and comprehensive access to all event and behavioral data, RainFocus enables visionary teams to manage, deliver, and optimize their events like never before.

In the last five months alone, the company has delivered over one million virtual experiences for attendees and has facilitated over 2.5 million sessions and 50 thousand 1:1 meetings enabling attendees to advance their skills, make personal connections, and gain knowledge. RainFocus’ Event Portal provides the digital venue for events and serves as the gateway for directing the attendee experience. With the ability to predictively scale, seamless authentications, top-notch security, and plug-and-play integrations with best-of-breed solutions, RainFocus empowers events and marketing teams to deliver unparalleled event experiences to their audiences. RainFocus also provides clients with the ability to understand engagement in any setting (virtual, hybrid, or physical).

“In powering many successful virtual events, RainFocus has been at the forefront of this digital transformation in helping clients to navigate the pivot and optimize engagement,” explains RainFocus CEO, JR Sherman. “One thing that will be incredibly important is the continuity between virtual and physical events. Our data-first strategy ensures that as organizations dial in the right mix of virtual and physical engagement for their events, all of that data is tracked cohesively. They will be able to see which activities drive the most engagement and for what segments, which activities drive conversions, and understand how to maximize the value of an event within their entire event portfolio.”

