McMinnville School District is planning to begin its 2020-2021 school year with a comprehensive distance learning model, which will include the use of digital forms, documents, and eSignatures. PandaDoc will be used to obtain and track signed registration and student forms, as well as teacher and substitute contracts.

With over 6,700 students across nine schools, the school district needed a robust system that could manage and track thousands of documents quickly. The district initially used PandaDoc’s Free eSign plan in the spring when it was forced to suddenly switch to all remote learning. On this plan, PandaDoc was primarily used to manage HR documents for teachers and staff. As back to school planning commenced, the district expanded its PandaDoc agreement to also handle student registration for all of its schools. With the large number of documents required for registration and HR, PandaDoc’s pricing model, based on number of users instead of volume, was a primary driver for selecting PandaDoc over other solutions.

“Student enrollment typically involves parents coming into the office to fill out documents. They aren’t able to do that right now. So, being able to send them the correct form and have it completed for the appropriate school, all without personal interaction, helps tremendously,” said David Bousquet, IT Director for McMinnville School District. “We’re seeing a lot of efficiencies with PandaDoc and the convenience is saving us hours of work while allowing parents, teachers, and staff a way to fill out required documents safely.”

As more school districts move toward distance learning as a result of the pandemic, PandaDoc has seen an increase in new customers in the education industry. From school districts to colleges to tutoring programs, PandaDoc is helping streamline the way educational organizations create, deliver, eSign, and store documents. To help meet growing demand, PandaDoc flexed its strong security and privacy capabilities, which enabled quick compliance with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) to further protect the privacy of student education records.

“The pandemic has made it even clearer that industries across the board can benefit from all-in-one document automation – not just out of necessity due to social distancing, but out of necessity to be more efficient. We believe the education sector, as an example of this trend, will continue using PandaDoc long after students return to in-person learning,” said Shawn Herring, VP of Marketing for PandaDoc. “We’re honored to partner with McMinnville School District and help with their plans to keep their students, teachers and staff safe for this upcoming school year.”

