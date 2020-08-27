Garden City, NY, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Island Plastic Surgical Group (LIPSG), the largest private plastic and reconstructive surgery practice in the United States, is proud to announce that David Mattos, MD, MBA has joined their elite team of plastic surgeons. A Harvard-trained plastic surgeon, Dr. Mattos specializes in rhinoplasty, surgical and non-surgical facial enhancements, eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty), liposuction, abdominoplasty (tummy tuck), and cosmetic breast surgery.

In addition to this commitment to cosmetic surgery and aesthetics, he has also earned a reputation for superior reconstructive surgery techniques. His extensive training makes it possible for Dr. Mattos to help patients overcome trauma through breast cancer reconstruction, maxillofacial surgery, peripheral nerve surgery, migraine surgery, and skin cancer reconstruction after Mohs surgery.

Dr. Mattos earned a bachelor’s degree with high honors from Harvard College, then went on to earn honors while completing a dual MD/MBA with Harvard Medical School and Harvard Business School. Dr. Mattos was further selected to stay at Harvard when he matched into the Harvard Combined Plastic Surgery Residency Program, also serving as Chief Resident at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. While excelling in these roles, Dr. Mattos was honored by his peers, who elected him Chief Resident Representative and also gave him the Resident Teacher of the Year Award.

Dr. Mattos shares the practice’s passion for education and research. Not only has he become a notable researcher in the field of plastic surgery, but he has also authored a number of articles in peer-reviewed journals and has regularly presented at national conferences.



For more than 70 years, LIPSG has provided state-of-the-art reconstructive and cosmetic surgical treatment as the nation’s oldest, largest private and academic surgery practice. As LIPSG continues to expand its services and geographic reach throughout Long Island and New York City, Dr. Mattos’ advanced skills, techniques, and focus on education make him a valued member of the LIPSG team.





About Long Island Plastic Surgical Group

Long Island Plastic Surgical Group is the largest, longest-running private and academic plastic surgery practice in the United States. Through their affiliated Residency Programs, more than 130 residents and 34 burn fellows have received superior training and gone on to become some of the most highly respected surgeons in their fields. LIPSG also offers medical-grade skincare through their Deep Blue Med Spa and a 24/7 on-call service, Dr.STITCH, for the immediate care of wounds, lacerations, burns, hand and face injuries, and other traumas. Through their partnership with ReSurge International, LIPSG surgeons train local and international surgeons while donating their time to provide free reconstructive surgery to underserved patients. Since its establishment in 1948, LIPSG has grown to include a flagship facility in Garden City, satellite offices in East Hills, Babylon, and Huntington, and a New York division, New York Plastic Surgical Group, with locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Flushing.



