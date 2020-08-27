Highlights first half-year 2020:

No COVID-19 impact on rental income, limited impact on planning of construction sites in progress;

Sale to Belfius Insurance of 100% of the shares of MC 2 Development SA, the company currently building ING’s new activity centre in Louvain-la-Neuve. The transfer of the shares will take place after ING occupies the building and has paid the first rent, foreseen in December 2021 .

Bond loan of € 43.8 million repaid on 19 February 2020, partially with own resources coming from the sale of SAS Golf Hotel de Chantilly, and partially with a financing by Patronale Life;

Decrease of debt to € 53.3 million with a LTV-ratio of 43.3%;

The occupancy rate of the portfolio of buildings on 30 June 2020 amounts to 83.74%, a decrease by 7.8% compared to 31 December 2019. This is a consequence of the departure of Unilever from the building NETWORKS Forest (previously Diamond Building).

The rental income amounts to € 1.9 million, a slight increase in comparison with € 1.8 million on 30 June 2019;

The consolidated net result (IFRS) of the first half-year of 2020 records a loss of € 2.18 million, compared to a loss of € 3.14 million on 30 June 2019;

On 30 June 2020 the value of the real estate portfolio amounted to € 87.49 million, compared to a balance sheet total of € 117.7 million;

The Net Asset Value per share according to the accounts stands at € 3.87 on 30 June 2020;

The commercialization of NETWORKS Gent and NETWORKS NØR will continue in the second half-year of 2020.

