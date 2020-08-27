Washington, D.C., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TV Worldwide (www.TVWorldwide.com), since 1999, a pioneering web-based global TV network, announced that it has teamed with the Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation (OREF) launch OREF TV ( www.OREF.TV ). The channel launched today.



OREF TV serves a wide range of audiences in the orthopaedic community with programming that addresses current research funding priorities and opportunities, training and education of the next generation of orthopaedic investigators, and collaboration among orthopaedic societies and other organizations whose interests include musculoskeletal issues and research.

"We look forward to working with TV Worldwide as we launch the OREF TV Channel," stated Lee Grossman, CEO of OREF. "This new Internet TV channel is integral to our efforts to expand communications about our mission to be the premier non-government funding source for orthopaedic research that improves function, eliminates pain and restores mobility.”

OREF TV is committed to creating an engaging and innovative resource for live and on-demand programming, including news and features exploring the intersection of orthopaedic research and patient care. OREF TV supports OREF’s efforts to unite the orthopaedic community in dialogue about the most important topics in orthopaedic practice and research today.



OREF President Richard F. Kyle, MD, noted, “Expanding our ability to communicate the value of research to orthopaedic surgeons is a top priority for OREF. This exciting new venture will provide OREF and our supporters in the research community with a powerful tool to demonstrate the positive impact of OREF-funded research on orthopaedic practice, and by extension, on our patients’ musculoskeletal health and wellbeing.”



"We are pleased to have been selected to support an organization as well-respected in the research community as is the Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation," said Dave Gardy, Chairman and CEO of TV Worldwide. "OREF is renowned for advancing high-quality orthopaedic research and providing research-related educational opportunities to new investigators and we look forward to supporting that mission through OREF TV."



About TV Worldwide

Founded in 1999, TV Worldwide.com, Inc. (t/a TV Worldwide, Inc., www.TVWorldwide.com ) is a veteran-owned Internet TV solutions company that developed the first network of community-based Internet TV channels, primarily targeting niche enterprise/professional audiences ranging from the maritime industry to the cybersecurity and federal/public sectors. Known by many in the industry as "Intelligent Internet TV," Fortune 500 companies, 40 federal government agencies, and numerous associations including the National Association of Broadcasters have partnered with TV Worldwide to utilize TV Worldwide's live and on-demand state-of-the art video streaming content applications and Internet TV channels. In recognition of the company's pioneering unique achievements in new media solutions and content development, TV Worldwide has been selected by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) to webcast past Daytime Emmy Awards and the Emmy awards for Technology and Engineering. TV Worldwide Chairman and CEO Dave Gardy, has been honored by Streaming Media Magazine as one of the 25 Most Influential People in Streaming Media. Mr. Gardy also has served as the President of the International Webcasting Association (IWA) and as a member of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund Corporate Council.

About the Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation

The Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) organization committed to improving lives by supporting excellence in orthopaedic research. OREF is dedicated to being the leader in supporting research that improves function, eliminates pain, and restores mobility, and is the premier orthopaedic organization funding research across all subspecialties. A list of research and funding priorities is available at https://www.oref.org/grants or by following OREF on Twitter at https://twitter.com/OREFtoday .

