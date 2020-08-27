Charenton, August 27, 2020

Press release: Availability of the Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document including the 2020 half-yearly financial report

Compagnie de Financement Foncier announces the publication of its Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document including the 2020 half-yearly financial report.

It was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on August 27, 2020 under the number D. 20-0200-A01.

This report is available on the company’s website at https://foncier.fr/ under:

“Financial Communication / Regulated information”.

Copies of this document are also available at the following address:

COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER

4 quai de Bercy

94 220 CHARENTON LE PONT

Contact : Financial Communication - bal-comfi@creditfoncier.fr





Attachment