Charenton, August 27, 2020
Press release: Availability of the Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document including the 2020 half-yearly financial report
Compagnie de Financement Foncier announces the publication of its Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document including the 2020 half-yearly financial report.
It was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on August 27, 2020 under the number D. 20-0200-A01.
This report is available on the company’s website at https://foncier.fr/ under:
“Financial Communication / Regulated information”.
Copies of this document are also available at the following address:
COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER
4 quai de Bercy
94 220 CHARENTON LE PONT
Contact : Financial Communication - bal-comfi@creditfoncier.fr
