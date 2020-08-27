RESTON, Va., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Microsoft Azure services are now available to U.S. government customers through its NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contracts, The Quilt National Consortium Contract, and DevSecOps Software and Cloud Services basic ordering agreements (BOAs) and through the Carahsoft reseller partner network.



Carahsoft is now authorized to distribute Azure, including Azure Commercial Cloud, Azure Government and Azure Government Secret. Azure Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) offerings allow public sector agencies to build, manage, and deploy applications in the cloud. Carahsoft will also offer Azure-based solutions including Microsoft’s Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, and the Microsoft Power Platform. Partners can work through Carahsoft to educate, promote, and sell their Azure-based solutions, and Azure enables customization and security while permitting choice of languages, frameworks and infrastructures.

“As production workloads in cloud environments increase, Carahsoft is pleased to expand our solutions portfolio with Microsoft Azure to allow government customers to benefit from the scale and resources of the cloud to meet their mission goals,” said Cortney Steiner, Vice President supporting the Microsoft Team at Carahsoft. “Our team shares Microsoft’s dedication to security across public, private and classified environments, and we are proud to partner with Microsoft to bring these cloud services to the public sector through the support of our reseller partners.”

Rick Wagner, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Federal said, “We look forward to working with Carahsoft to expand the reach of Microsoft Azure and help accelerate government cloud adoption and migration initiatives. Carahsoft’s sales and marketing experience, combined with the company’s extensive network of government customers, reseller partners and systems integrators will allow enhanced support for the public sector’s cloud needs.”

Azure is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F, DevSecOps Software BOA FA8307-20-G-0004, and DevSecOps Cloud Services BOA FA8307-20-G-0068. For more information, contact the Microsoft team at Carahsoft at (844) 673-8468 or Microsoft2@carahsoft.com ; or register for the webinar “ Learn how to use Azure Gov to reduce cost and drive efficiencies ” being held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT.

