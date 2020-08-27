SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) announced today that Darren Jensen, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer and Steve Fife, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences virtually. These include the LD Micro 500, to be held September 1-4, 2020 and the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held September 14-16.



At the LD Micro 500, Mr. Jensen and Mr. Fife will meet with investors and participate in a virtual presentation at 9:20 a.m. Mountain Time (11:20 a.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. The webcast of their presentation will be available on the Investor Relations – Events and Presentations section of the Company's website at http://investor.lifevantage.com/events-and-presentations or directly at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36161 . The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.

At the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference, Mr. Jensen and Mr. Fife will meet with investors and participate in a virtual presentation on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

The slide presentation to be referenced at the conferences will be available on the Investor Relations – Events and Presentations section of the Company's website at http://investor.lifevantage.com/events-and-presentations.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) is a pioneer in Nutrigenomics - a new science dedicated to biohacking the human aging code. The Company engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin and hair care products, including its Protandim® product line, LifeVantage® Omega+ and ProBio dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of Nrf2 infused skin care and hair care products, Petandim® for Dogs, Axio® smart energy drink mixes, and the PhysIQ™ weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com .

