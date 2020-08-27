Vancouver, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green construction technology company Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) today announced four executive leadership hires as the company rapidly rolls out its sustainable construction solutions across North America to meet rising customer demand. Joining the Nexii team are:



Rob Simpson, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Nexii

Brian Carter, Executive Vice President of Manufacturing at Nexii

Laurenz Kosichek, Vice President of Architecture at Nexii

David Fisher, Vice President of Business Optimization at Nexii

The well-known senior team hires will support the growth of the firm’s engineering, architecture and manufacturing divisions, helping Nexii to accelerate the supply of more sustainable, cost-efficient, durable and disaster-resilient buildings.



Rob Simpson, Senior Vice President of Engineering P.Eng, MBA, LEED AP – With over 35 years’ experience at leading structural engineering firm Glotman Simpson, Rob is one of Canada’s most well-regarded structural engineers and designers. Notably, Rob has designed some of British Columbia’s most iconic building landmarks, including Vancouver House, Vancouver Convention Centre, Vancouver’s Olympic Village, the Richmond Speed Skating Oval, and Whistler’s Peak to Peak Gondola.



As SVP of Engineering, Rob is spearheading design investigation into the structural application of Nexii products, and is continuing to explore and innovate new methods to enhance Nexii’s sustainable building designs.



Brian Carter, Executive Vice President of Manufacturing MBA, P.Eng – Joining Nexii following a seven-year period as President and CEO of Seaspan Shipyards, Brian brings an incredible track record of building and transforming companies to the business. At Seaspan, Brian built the company into an industry leader and partner for Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy, securing one of the largest public investments in the production and construction of world-class vessels in Canada and creating thousands of jobs.



Brian is responsible for scaling Nexii’s manufacturing capabilities across North America, accelerating the company’s go-to-market strategy and helping bring Nexii’s green construction solutions to new geographies and customers.



Laurenz Kosichek, Vice President of Architecture Architect AIBC – Formerly a Principal at Stantec Architecture Ltd where he practiced for over two decades, Laurenz has joined the Nexii team as its Vice President of Architecture. Laurenz’s notable accomplishments include being named the lead architect for the complete refurbishment of BC Place Stadium, and also the Architect of Record for The Amazing Brentwood shopping mall in Burnaby from 2013 to 2017. Passionate about designing high-quality, sustainable buildings, Laurenz is focusing on the application of Nexii products to architecturally innovative projects.



David Fisher, Vice President of Business Optimization MBA – David brings over 20 years’ experience in executive management roles to the Nexii team. Formerly Senior Vice President of Mitsui Home Canada and Executive Vice President of Mitsui Home America Construction (MHAC), David was instrumental in scaling the company’s Western Canada division to become the dominant prefabricating constructor in the region, and subsequently responsible for leading the company’s expansion into California. An expert on panelized construction practices and systems, David has presented numerous papers on prefabricated building solutions across Canada.



As Vice President of Business Optimization at Nexii, David will be championing Nexii’s lean approach to construction, working closely with the manufacturing and project management teams to continue to streamline and improve building efficiencies.



About Nexii:



Through its innovative building solutions, Nexii’s mission is to create sustainable, durable, cost-efficient and disaster-resilient buildings. Nexii engages in ongoing third-party testing to ensure the quality and safety of its products across a range of test categories, including strength, durability, and structural integrity. Nexii is well-suited for most building options, including industrial/commercial/institutional, mixed-use, multi-family residential, single-family homes, as well as for the growing retrofit market.

As a company concerned with environmental and social impacts, Nexii is committed to building a vibrant future for people and the planet by manufacturing and retrofitting truly sustainable buildings.

Media Contacts: Yulu PR nexii@yulupr.com