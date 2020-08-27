New York, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Kidney Cancer Therapeutics & Diagnostics Market- Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934723/?utm_source=GNW

5 per 100,000 in 2018, worldwide. The 5 major countries contributing to the global cancer cases are China, the United States, Russia, Germany, and Japan. These countries are found to have the highest cases of kidney cancer worldwide.

- The increasing kidney cancer cases globally is expected to increase the demand for diagnostic methods for early-stage treatment worldwide. As per the American Cancer Society’s recent estimates, in 2019, there were about 73,820 new cases of kidney cancer (44,120 in men and 29,700 in women). Kidney and renal pelvis cancer represent 4.2% of all new cancer cases in the United States. It was estimated that there were around 14,770 deaths in 2019, owing to Kidney and renal pelvis cancer.

- Currently, there are various treatment options available and many drugs are in pipeline too, which is expected to drive the kidney cancer therapeutics and diagnostics market during the forecast period.

- In addition, rising investments in research by various government bodies and development of novel drugs by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are other major contributing factors.



Key Market Trends

Clear cell RCC is Expected to be the Largest Growing Segment in the Kidney Cancer Therapeutics & Diagnostics Market



- Clear cell renal cell carcinoma, or ccRCC, is a type of kidney cancer. Clear cell renal cell carcinoma is also called conventional renal cell carcinoma. Clear cell renal cell carcinoma is named after how the tumor looks under the microscope. The cells in the tumor look clear, like bubbles.

- As per the National Cancer Institute of the United States, in adults, ccRCC is the most common type of kidney cancer and makes up about 80% of all renal cell carcinoma cases. ccRCC is more common in adults than in children. Renal cell carcinoma makes up 2% to 6% of childhood and young adult kidney cancer cases.

- Patients with ccRCC may have pain or feel tired. Sometimes, patients do not have any noticeable symptoms. Symptoms can include blood in the urine, pain, weight loss, feeling tired, fever, and a lump in the side.

- For people without symptoms, these tumors can be discovered if the person has an imaging test as well. Another method to detect ccRCC is biopsy. To check if the tumor is ccRCC, the physician performs a biopsy, taking a small sample from the tumor with a needle. The sample is studied under the microscope to see what kind of tumor it is.

- Treatments for people with ccRCC include surgery, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy. Targeted therapy targets the changes in cancer cells that help them grow, divide, and spread. Some targeted therapies that are used to treat clear cell renal carcinoma include cabozantinib, axitinib, sunitinib, sorafenib, and pazopanib.

- Hence, with high prevalence of the disease and presence of diagnostic procedures and treatment therapies, the market is expected to witness growth.



North America is found to be Leading the Kidney Cancer Therapeutics & Diagnostics Market



North America dominates the global kidney cancer therapeutics and diagnostics market. The major factor driving the growth is the increasing number of kidney cancer cases. As per the GLOBOCAN 2018 statistics, estimated number of kidney cancer were 60,336 in the United States. Other factors, such as increased R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical companies and increasing incidences of aging population, are expected to lead to the growth of the market in the forecast period.



However, the region of Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Rising patient base suffering from renal cancer, growing patient awareness and lower costs of drug production are expected to drive the growth of this market.



Competitive Landscape

There has been a presence of a considerable number of companies that are significantly contributing to the market growth. Product innovation and ongoing R&D activities to develop advanced technologies has helped in boosting the growth of the market.



