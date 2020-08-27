VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Health Inc./Safetest (“VS Health” or the "Company") – portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) creator of the only Covid-19 Testing product approved in the Ideiagov program supported by the São Paulo State Government for immediate trials and application in the State to start August 28, 2020.

The Analysis Committee comprised of the Economic Development Secretariat and published in the official Gazette of the State of São Paulo met on July 31, 2020 with the objective of evaluating the proposals from companies vying for the opportunity to have their Covid-19 products approved.

The proposals were analyzed in three separate phases to select a Covid-19 test that is reliable and cost effective for the purposes of being used in a public health program. Victory Square Health/Safetest was selected as their first choice.

Stage one consisted of an initial screening to analyze the adequacy of the product. The second stage required the opinions from registered technicians while also analyzing proposed products. The third and final stage verified the relevance, adequacy, and merit of the proponent.

In this program, VS Health/Safetest will have access to specialists from Hospital das Clínicas, the São Paulo State Health Department, the São Paulo Institute of Technological Research - IPT and the São Paulo State Data Processing Company - PRODESP, for guidance and support in the implementation of pilot projects, in addition to the use of laboratory infrastructure. Also, will apply the solution in real-life environments to validate the solution at Hospital das Clínicas and other agencies, providing scalability in the public health system.

As of August 26, 2020 Brazil has recorded 3.72 million Covid 19 cases with 118,000 deaths. The state of São Paulo has reported 776,000 Covid-19 cases and 29,194 deaths . The São Paolo State figures represent 27% of the entire Covid-19 cases and deaths in Brazil.

This initial approval of the Safetest Covid-19 antibody test by The São Paulo Government will give the company an exclusive start for application in São Paulo and for opportunities for further growth and contracts, financing, and related expansion of their exclusive product.

Victory Square Health/Safetest’s Covid-19™ test products were featured in Forbes Brasil (https://forbes.com.br/) in June 2020.

Disclaimer:

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

Check out VictorySquare.com and sign up to VST's official newsletter at www.VictorySquare.com/newsletter .

On behalf of the board,

Shafin Diamond Tejani

Chief Executive Officer

Victory Square Technologies

For further information about the Company, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact – Alex Tzilios

Email: alexandros@victorysquare.com

Telephone: 778-867-0482

Media Relations Contact – Howard Blank, Director

Email: howard@victorysquare.com

Telephone: 604-928-6066

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed to fast-track growth. The result: rapid scale-up and monetization, with a solid track record of public and private exits.

VST's sweet spot is the cutting-edge tech that's shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our portfolio consists of 20 global companies using AI, VR/AR and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

What we do differently for startups

VST isn't just another investor. With real skin in the game, we're committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you'll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSQTF).

For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they're unicorns.

Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we're able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides. For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com .

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the outlook of the business of Victory Square, including, without limitation, statements relating to future performance, execution of business strategy, future growth, business prospects and opportunities of Victory Square and its related subsidiaries, including Victory Square Health Inc., and other factors beyond our control. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans”, “continues”, “project”, “potential”, “possible”, “contemplate”, “seek”, “goal”, or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “should” or “would”, or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Victory Square. Although Victory Square believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Victory Square can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Victory Square disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.