Dallas, TX , Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas based Venture X Campbell Centre is now Venture X Park Cities. A Dallas modern flexible office space centre that offers short term office rental plans at the historic Dallas Campbell Centre felt that they needed to provide better visibility to Dallas surrounding areas near Park Cities.

According to Dallas Magazine, “Two small Dallas suburbs — University Park and Highland Park — anchor this area a few miles north of downtown Dallas. Self-governing and with their own joint school district, together they comprise the wealthiest patch of real estate in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. Nearby upscale neighborhoods share an affinity for dining and shopping along Lovers Lane, if not the high-quality public educational opportunities.”

“Since most of our clients live in the 12 miles radius, it was logical for our centre to be named accordingly,” says Jason Bowers, CEO of Venture X Park Cities.

To align ourselves with Venture X corporate brand, we have created a new website experience for our location which can be found at either of the following addresses: https://dallasparkcitiesflexibleoffices.venturex.co or https://venturex.com/locations/metro/dallas/.

The New Website Experience.

Due to COVID-19 concerns and constraints, we realize that many prospects are hesitant to come in for a tour. To offer the best user experience, we have provided an interactive experience virtual tour. Check out the virtual tour to see for yourself, and if you’d like to experience upscale coworking at Venture X Park Cities for yourself, give us a call at 214.446.9801, or click here for your free day pass.

Other features that make our centre an ideal place for your next venture:

Pruett Hall Event Space - A beautifully finished space for over 100 guests with a theater screen, customizable furnishings and more. For booking and information, please email our Director Of Events, Katherine Price at Katherine.Price@venturex.com.

High Tech Conference Rooms. Multiple rooms are available for large or small groups.

Video Production Facilities. State-of-the-art green screen, podcast and webcast rooms.

There are hundreds of reasons why our collaborative space is ideal for your business. Read firsthand accounts from some of our happy clients and friends on Google. https://g.page/VentureXCampbellCentre?share

Venture X Dallas flexible office space is located at Campbell Centre and offers everything you are looking for in a flexible office space.

Whether you are in need of a desk or community space a few times a month or a dedicated desk or private office for daily use, Venture X has got you covered. Need a bigger office for a team of employees? We can accommodate that too!

Finally, we thank our service providers, who made our new website a success. These are:

We are looking forward to Dallas community venture takers to check out our new space through our website https://dallasparkcitiesflexibleoffices.venturex.com/

Venture X - Coworking Redefined - We help aspiring business owners achieve their next dream to achieve grand success. Contact our Community Specialists to learn more about these and other features. Email or call 214-446-9801 today.

Christie McMillon | Community Manager

Christie.McMillon@venturex.com

Direct:214.744.3935

Kytari Chapman | Community Sales Manager

Kytari.Chapman@venturex.com

Direct:469.249.0433





