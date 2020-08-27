Mirage Energy is planning to rehabilitate the San Fernando/Cactus Line, map shown here, as part of its large-scale cross-border natural gas infrastructure project.

Mirage Energy is planning to rehabilitate the San Fernando/Cactus Line, map shown here, as part of its large-scale cross-border natural gas infrastructure project.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIRAGE ENERGY CORPORATION, www.mirageenergycorp.com (OTC Pink: MRGE), announces it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to provide 200 Million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of natural gas to J&E administration Integral, S. de. L. de C.V. (J & E), which is developing a natural gas transportation system in the Mexican states of Oaxaca and Chiapas.

The new transportation system on the west coast of southern Mexico will be interconnected via the San Fernando/Cactus Line, which Mirage is planning to rehabilitate as part of its large-scale cross-border infrastructure project funded by a binding $4 Billion financing agreement with Bluebell International, announced in June.

“We are proud to partner with J&E on this important project, which will enable the delivery of clean, efficient natural gas to the energy-starved states of Oaxaca and Chiapas, likely at a 50% discount to current prices,” said Michael Ward, President and CEO of Mirage Energy.

Separately, Ward added that Mirage has officially converted and repaid all notes related to the business.

About Mirage Energy Corporation :

Mirage Energy Corporation (OTC Pink: MRGE) is a natural gas storage and international transportation company based in San Antonio, Texas. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Northern Hemisphere Logistics, Inc., WPF Transmission, Inc., WPF Mexico Pipelines and Cenote Energy, Mirage is developing an integrated pipeline infrastructure in and between Mexico and the U.S. and North America’s largest natural gas storage facility, located in Mexico ( http://www.mirageenergycorp.com ).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future financial performance. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors for such statement. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Any forward-looking statements represent management's best judgement as to what may occur in the future. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risk, uncertainties and important factors beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical results of operations and events and those presently anticipated or projected.



Media Contact:

Brian Hyland, 212-805-3055

Bhyland@rubensteinpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d15cd041-5c71-478c-a00a-215521dbe4f6